comscore Airtel and Google Cloud partnered to offer G Suite apps to SMBs in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel and Google Cloud partnered to offer G Suite apps to SMBs in India
News

Airtel and Google Cloud partnered to offer G Suite apps to SMBs in India

News

This latest agreement between Airtel and Google will provide a platform for both companies to tap growth opportunities in India.

  • Published: January 21, 2020 2:06 PM IST
android-apps

Image Credit: Pixabay

Bharti Airtel and Google Cloud has announced a partnership to serve the evolving needs of small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) in India. Starting Monday, Airtel will offer Google’s G Suite apps to small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) as part of its integrated ICT portfolio. The G Suite apps portfolio includes Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar and more. Both partners is looking to leverage real-time collaboration and machine intelligence in SMBs to bring people together and help them work smarter and safer.

Related Stories


“Airtel and Google Cloud have a shared vision of delighting customers with great products. India, with its growing economy and adoption of digital services, offers one of the biggest opportunities to serve customers with innovative solutions. We are pleased to further strengthen our deep relationship with Google Cloud and build products and services aimed at transforming Indian businesses,” said Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel.

Google is killing auto sync between Google Photos and Google Drive

Also Read

Google is killing auto sync between Google Photos and Google Drive

India is currently witnessing a rapid adoption of digital services. As per a recent report by NASSCOM, by 2022 the Indian cloud market could cross $7 billion and Indian Software as a Service (SaaS) market could top the $3.5 billion mark.

This latest agreement between Airtel and Google will provide a platform for both companies to tap growth opportunities in India. Airtel is one the big telecom operator in India and it claims to serves over 2,500 large businesses and over 500,000 SMBs and technology startups across India already.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

“Indian companies are making a massive transformation to the cloud and we’re thrilled to partner with Airtel to support this transition. The combination of G Suite’s collaboration and productivity tools with Airtel’s digital business offerings will help accelerate digital innovations for thousands of Indian businesses,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 21, 2020 2:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Price, specifications
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Price, specifications
Airtel and Google Cloud partnered to offer G Suite apps to SMBs in India

News

Airtel and Google Cloud partnered to offer G Suite apps to SMBs in India

Face Recognition app to help counter impersonation in municipal polls

News

Face Recognition app to help counter impersonation in municipal polls

Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand

News

Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand

Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025

News

Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Price, specifications

Airtel and Google Cloud partnered to offer G Suite apps to SMBs in India

Face Recognition app to help counter impersonation in municipal polls

Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand

Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel and Google Cloud partnered to offer G Suite apps to SMBs in India

News

Airtel and Google Cloud partnered to offer G Suite apps to SMBs in India
Reliance Jio introduces UPI Payments Service on My Jio App

News

Reliance Jio introduces UPI Payments Service on My Jio App
Huawei signs deal with TomTom maps and services

News

Huawei signs deal with TomTom maps and services
Amazon, Flipkart sale: Top 5 deals you shouldn t miss out on

Deals

Amazon, Flipkart sale: Top 5 deals you shouldn t miss out on
Android R spotted running on Google Pixel 4

News

Android R spotted running on Google Pixel 4

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 38,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Samsung Republic Day Sale : स्मार्टफोन, स्मार्ट टीवी और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite आज होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस, फीचर और कीमत

Huawei Mate 20 X  स्मार्टफोन को मिला Android 10 पर बेस्ड सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

Honor 8X स्मार्टफोन को मिला Android 10 पर बेस्ड EMUI 10 सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Price, specifications
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Price, specifications
Airtel and Google Cloud partnered to offer G Suite apps to SMBs in India

News

Airtel and Google Cloud partnered to offer G Suite apps to SMBs in India
Face Recognition app to help counter impersonation in municipal polls

News

Face Recognition app to help counter impersonation in municipal polls
Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand

News

Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand
Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025

News

Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025