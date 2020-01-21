Airtel and Google Cloud partnered to offer G Suite apps to SMBs in India

Bharti Airtel and Google Cloud has announced a partnership to serve the evolving needs of small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) in India. Starting Monday, Airtel will offer Google’s G Suite apps to small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) as part of its integrated ICT portfolio. The G Suite apps portfolio includes Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar and more. Both partners is looking to leverage real-time collaboration and machine intelligence in SMBs to bring people together and help them work smarter and safer.

“Airtel and Google Cloud have a shared vision of delighting customers with great products. India, with its growing economy and adoption of digital services, offers one of the biggest opportunities to serve customers with innovative solutions. We are pleased to further strengthen our deep relationship with Google Cloud and build products and services aimed at transforming Indian businesses,” said Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel.

India is currently witnessing a rapid adoption of digital services. As per a recent report by NASSCOM, by 2022 the Indian cloud market could cross $7 billion and Indian Software as a Service (SaaS) market could top the $3.5 billion mark.

This latest agreement between Airtel and Google will provide a platform for both companies to tap growth opportunities in India. Airtel is one the big telecom operator in India and it claims to serves over 2,500 large businesses and over 500,000 SMBs and technology startups across India already.

“Indian companies are making a massive transformation to the cloud and we’re thrilled to partner with Airtel to support this transition. The combination of G Suite’s collaboration and productivity tools with Airtel’s digital business offerings will help accelerate digital innovations for thousands of Indian businesses,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.