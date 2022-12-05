comscore Airtel and Meta collaborate to accelerate India’s digital ecosystem: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel And Meta Collaborate To Accelerate Indias Digital Ecosystem Check Details
News

Airtel and Meta collaborate to accelerate India’s digital ecosystem: Check details

News

Airtel and Meta will jointly invest in global connectivity infrastructure and CPaaS based new-age digital solutions to support the emerging requirements of customers and enterprises in India.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel and Meta on Monday announced a collaboration.
  • Airtel will partner with Meta and STC to extend 2Africa Pearls to India.
  • Airtel and Meta will extend the cable to Airtel’s landing station in Mumbai.
AIRTEL

Airtel and Meta collaborate to accelerate India’s digital ecosystem

Bharti Airtel and Meta on Monday announced a collaboration to support the growth of India’s digital ecosystem. Airtel and Meta will jointly invest in global connectivity infrastructure and CPaaS based new-age digital solutions to support the emerging requirements of customers and enterprises in India. Airtel will partner with Meta and STC to extend 2Africa Pearls to India. 2Africa is the world’s longest subsea cable system and is expected to provide faster internet connectivity to almost 3 billion people globally. Also Read - WhatsApp rolls out picture-in-picture mode to select iOS users: Check details

Airtel and Meta will extend the cable to Airtel’s landing station in Mumbai and also pick up dedicated capacity to further strengthen its submarine network portfolio. The 2Africa cable will significantly boost India’s cable capacity and empower global hyper-scalers and businesses to build new integrated solutions and provide a high-quality seamless experience to customers, the telecom company noted. Also Read - Airtel revamps Cricket prepaid plans with Amazon Prime Video subscription

Vani Venkatesh, CEO – Global Business, Bharti Airtel said: “We, at Airtel, are delighted to deepen our partnership with Meta to serve India’s digitally connected economy by leveraging the technology and infrastructure strengths of both companies. With our contributions to the 2Africa cable and Open RAN, we are investing in crucial and progressive connectivity infrastructure which is needed to support the increasing demand for high-speed data in India. We look forward to working closely with Meta to deliver best-in-class digital experiences to our customers in India.” Also Read - Meta removes 32 million pieces of bad content on Facebook, Instagram

As members of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Open RAN project group, Airtel and Meta have been pioneers of Open RAN technologies with the shared goal of increasing ecosystem diversity, driving innovation, and cost-efficiency in connectivity networks. Airtel has signed an agreement to help increase operational efficiency of Open RAN and facilitate energy management and automation in radio networks using advanced analytics and AI/ML models.

Airtel is currently conducting trials for 4G and 5G Open RAN solutions on select sites in the state of Haryana and will commercially deploy the solution across several locations in India over the next few quarters. Airtel will share its learnings with wider ecosystem partners within the TIP community, including Meta, to help accelerate the deployment of Open RAN based networks across the world.

“Subsea cables and open, disaggregated networks continue to play a huge role in the foundational infrastructure needed to support network capacity and fuel innovation. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Airtel to further advance the region’s connectivity infrastructure that will enable a better network experience for people and businesses across India,” Francisco Varela, vice president of mobile partnerships for Meta noted.

  • Published Date: December 5, 2022 6:23 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1) is our main focus, not Phone (2) right now: reveals Carl Pei
Mobiles
Nothing Phone (1) is our main focus, not Phone (2) right now: reveals Carl Pei
Xiaomi 13 Pro is coming to India, hints government website

Mobiles

Xiaomi 13 Pro is coming to India, hints government website

iQOO 11 series to launch on December 8 alongside iQOO Neo 7 SE: Check expected price, specs and more

News

iQOO 11 series to launch on December 8 alongside iQOO Neo 7 SE: Check expected price, specs and more

Tecno POVA 4 launch scheduled for December 7

Mobiles

Tecno POVA 4 launch scheduled for December 7

Here are 5 new features coming to Microsoft Teams

Photo Gallery

Here are 5 new features coming to Microsoft Teams

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel and Meta collaborate to accelerate India s digital ecosystem: Check details

Xiaomi 13 Pro is coming to India, hints government website

iQOO 11 series to launch on December 8 alongside iQOO Neo 7 SE: Check expected price, specs and more

Vivo Y02 arrives in India: Check price, specs

Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR, Alto and more to get expensive from January 2023: Here's why

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Apple Macbook Air M1 Vs Dell Xps 13 Ultrabook, Watch video for details

Digital Rupee Launched by RBI, what is digital rupee, Watch video for details

WhatsApp Feature, Now Forward Media with Caption on iOS is also Available, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video

News

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video
BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?

Features

BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?
OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022

News

OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial