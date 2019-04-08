comscore
Airtel announces Rs 248 prepaid plan for First Time Recharge subscribers: All you need to know

The new Rs 248 prepaid plan offer users 1.4GB of high-speed internet data on a regular basis.

  Published: April 8, 2019 9:12 AM IST
Airtel has unveiled a new prepaid mobile recharge plan for its first and second-time recharge subscribers. The newly launched Rs 248 plan is reportedly a replacement of the old Rs 229 recharge plan. The new prepaid plan offers Airtel users 1.4GB of high-speed internet data on a regular basis, unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS each day. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Additionally, apart from replacing the Rs 229 plan, the telecom company has also eliminated Rs 345 and Rs 559 plans for the first time recharge users. Other plans that fall under FRC include Rs 76, Rs 178 and Rs 495. If you are interested in the lowest Rs 76 plan, then you will get Rs 26 talk time, 100MB of 2G/3G/4G data, and the voice calls will be charged at 60 paise per minute, Telecomtalk.info reports. This plan will be valid for 28 days.

Airtel offers 1000GB additional data to broadband users: Here is how to claim

Airtel offers 1000GB additional data to broadband users: Here is how to claim

The Rs 178 prepaid recharge plan, which is also for first time buyers, offers Airtel users unlimited local, STD and roaming outgoing call benefits, 100 SMS on a daily basis and 1GB of 3G/4G data for 28 days. Airtel is also offering Rs 495 prepaid plan, which includes 1.4GB data on a regular basis, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS each day for a period of 84 days. Do note that one will only be able to use these plans when recharging it from the company’s official app/website or when you are purchasing a new Airtel SIM card.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Besides, Reliance Jio is offering its subscribers 2GB of high-speed 4G daily internet data, unlimited local and national voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for Rs 198. This plan is valid for 28 days. Additionally, Jio users also get to use free digital services of the company, which includes JioTV, JioCloud, JioCinema, JioXpressNews and more. Vodafone, on the other hand, is offering Rs 199 plan. This plan comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, coupled with 1.5GB 4G/3G data per day). the also plan includes 100 SMS per day offer and comes with a validity of 28 days.

  Published Date: April 8, 2019 9:12 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel ने पेश किया 248 रुपये वाले फस्ट टाइम रिचार्ज प्लान, 28 दिनों तक कीजिए अनलिमिटेड कॉल

Samsung Galaxy A20 आज से होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

भारत में शाओमी का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, ऐसे खरीदें

IPL 2019 Live Streaming : कोलकाता और राजस्थान की टीम होंगी आमने-सामने, स्मार्टफोन पर ऐसे देखें लाइव मैच

Honor Gala sale कल 8 अप्रैल से शुरू होगी, Honor 10 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite समेत कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

