Airtel broadband free Amazon Prime subscription extended; now starts with Rs 799 plan

Airtel broadband subscribers with Rs 799 broadband plan can redeem this offer using MyAirtel app.

  • Published: December 19, 2018 7:59 PM IST
Airtel has reportedly extended free Amazon Prime offer for Rs 799 broadband plan users. The company has been offering free Prime Video membership to its subscribers with Rs 999 plan above for quite some time, but now according to ET report, telecom operator has extended the same scheme to lower Rs 799 broadband plan as well. These consumers can now opt for the free goodie for next one year.

As per report, Airtel broadband subscribers with Rs 799 broadband plan can redeem this offer using MyAirtel app. Both Android and iOS users can avail the offer under #airtelthanks promotion campaign by the company.

All you need to do is download ‘My Airtel’ app from Google Play for Android smartphone or Apple’s App Store for an iPhone and then sign in using Airtel login credentials. Here the users will find an Amazon Prime banner, and they will be required to tap on it for Amazon login page. Further, they will again need to use Amazon login credentials or they can sign up as a new user.

Once you’ve signed up or the credentials are verified, Airtel will notify users for the free 365-day Amazon Prime subscription via SMS and email.

To note, Airtel recently extended the Amazon Prime offer for subscribers with Rs 399 and higher postpaid plans as well as broadband connections priced Rs 999 and above. In terms of additional benefits, Rs 399 Airtel postpaid plan subscribers are also getting 40GB high-speed 3G / 4G data per month with data rollover facility up to 200GB. Airtel is also offering free Wynk Music and Airtel TV subscription along with unlimited calls and SMS benefits.

  December 19, 2018 7:59 PM IST

