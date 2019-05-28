Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report

Bharti Airtel is now offering unlimited data benefits for multiple broadband plans in different cities. The telecom major is looking to gain more subscribers before the arrival of Reliance Jio’s broadband service, Jio GigaFiber. The service provider is already offering many add-on things like the bundled Netflix, Amazon Prime membership, extra data with no FUP and more to broadband users.

According to a report by TelecomTalk, Airtel is offering unlimited data to broadband consumers in Delhi, who subscribe to their high-end plan of Rs 1,999. Not just that, the Rs 1,999 broadband plan users also get unlimited local and STD calls apart from unlimited data. Additionally, they can reportedly avail free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription as well as will have to pay only Rs 1,699 per month instead of Rs 1,999 if they take the 6-months subscription. Similarly, they will pay Rs 1,599 per month for the subscription if they take the annual 12-month subscription. As part of plan, the internet speed would be up to 100 Mbps.

In Mumbai, Airtel also offers Rs 1,999 broadband plan similar to the one being offered in Delhi. It bundles unlimited data with up to 100 Mbps speed, free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription. Consumers also get unlimited local and STD calls over-and-above. However, Mumbai consumers also have an optional Rs 2,199 high-end plan, which offers speeds of up to 300 Mbps but then the monthly data gets limited to 1,260GB. Even then, Airtel is additionally offering extra 1,000GB data which would be valid for them for six months.

Airtel also has these unlimited data benefits for consumers in Hyderabad, but the offer does not remain limited to the top-end plans only. In Hyderabad, people have choice between Rs 349 plan, Rs 449 plan, Rs 699 plan and the Rs 1,299 plan, as these all plans offer unlimited data to the customers. However, the only plan offering up to 100 Mbps speed in Hyderabad is the Rs 1,299 plan. Similar to consumers with Rs 1,999 plan in Delhi, this one also ships with free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription. Reportedly, the telecom operator is also running a 15 percent discount on semi-annual broadband plan subscriptions. Then it is also said to offer 20 percent discount on annual broadband subscriptions.