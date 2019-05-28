comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report
News

Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report

News

Along with unlimited data, Airtel is also offering its broadband users with other goodies like subscriptions to Netflix and Amazon Prime.

  • Published: May 28, 2019 11:53 AM IST
airtel-4g-services

Bharti Airtel is now offering unlimited data benefits for multiple broadband plans in different cities. The telecom major is looking to gain more subscribers before the arrival of Reliance Jio’s broadband service, Jio GigaFiber. The service provider is already offering many add-on things like the bundled Netflix, Amazon Prime membership, extra data with no FUP and more to broadband users.

According to a report by TelecomTalk, Airtel is offering unlimited data to broadband consumers in Delhi, who subscribe to their high-end plan of Rs 1,999. Not just that, the Rs 1,999 broadband plan users also get unlimited local and STD calls apart from unlimited data. Additionally, they can reportedly avail free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription as well as will have to pay only Rs 1,699 per month instead of Rs 1,999 if they take the 6-months subscription. Similarly, they will pay Rs 1,599 per month for the subscription if they take the annual 12-month subscription. As part of plan, the internet speed would be up to 100 Mbps.

Airtel Digital TV reduces Rs 200 on new SD, HD set-top-boxes

Also Read

Airtel Digital TV reduces Rs 200 on new SD, HD set-top-boxes

In Mumbai, Airtel also offers Rs 1,999 broadband plan similar to the one being offered in Delhi. It bundles unlimited data with up to 100 Mbps speed, free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription. Consumers also get unlimited local and STD calls over-and-above. However, Mumbai consumers also have an optional Rs 2,199 high-end plan, which offers speeds of up to 300 Mbps but then the monthly data gets limited to 1,260GB. Even then, Airtel is additionally offering extra 1,000GB data which would be valid for them for six months.

Watch Video: Android Q First Look

Airtel also has these unlimited data benefits for consumers in Hyderabad, but the offer does not remain limited to the top-end plans only. In Hyderabad, people have choice between Rs 349 plan, Rs 449 plan, Rs 699 plan and the Rs 1,299 plan, as these all plans offer unlimited data to the customers. However, the only plan offering up to 100 Mbps speed in Hyderabad is the Rs 1,299 plan. Similar to consumers with Rs 1,999 plan in Delhi, this one also ships with free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription. Reportedly, the telecom operator is also running a 15 percent discount on semi-annual broadband plan subscriptions. Then it is also said to offer 20 percent discount on annual broadband subscriptions.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 28, 2019 11:53 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Intel announces new 10th gen Core family at Computex 2019
News
Intel announces new 10th gen Core family at Computex 2019
Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report

News

Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report

Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch date revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch date revealed

Oppo Reno series to launch in India today at 1PM

News

Oppo Reno series to launch in India today at 1PM

Asus Zenfone 6 Edition 30 launched at Computex 2019

News

Asus Zenfone 6 Edition 30 launched at Computex 2019

Sponsored

Most Popular

Luminox Recon NAV SPC 8831.KM watch review

Black Shark 2 First Impressions

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review

Oppo Reno Hands-on and First Impressions

Intel announces new 10th gen Core family at Computex 2019

Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report

Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch date revealed

Oppo Reno series to launch in India today at 1PM

Asus Zenfone 6 Edition 30 launched at Computex 2019

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report

News

Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report
Airtel Digital TV reduces Rs 200 on new SD, HD set-top-boxes

News

Airtel Digital TV reduces Rs 200 on new SD, HD set-top-boxes
Airtel offering up to 126GB data to 4G Hotspot users

News

Airtel offering up to 126GB data to 4G Hotspot users
Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed

News

Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed
Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans

News

Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans

हिंदी समाचार

Moto Z4 लॉन्च से पहले ही सेल पर हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Asus ने 30वीं सालगिरह पर लॉन्च किया Zenfone 6 Edition 30 स्मार्टफोन, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia 8.1 Best Deal: बेहतरीन डिस्काउंट के साथ यहां से खरीदें Nokia 8.1 स्मार्टफोन, जानें ऑफर

Samsung जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Galaxy M40 और Galaxy A10s स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Galaxy M20 smartphone 1,000 रुपये हुआ सस्ता, अब 9,990 रुपये में खरीदें

News

Intel announces new 10th gen Core family at Computex 2019
News
Intel announces new 10th gen Core family at Computex 2019
Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report

News

Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report
Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch date revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch date revealed
Oppo Reno series to launch in India today at 1PM

News

Oppo Reno series to launch in India today at 1PM
Asus Zenfone 6 Edition 30 launched at Computex 2019

News

Asus Zenfone 6 Edition 30 launched at Computex 2019