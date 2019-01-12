comscore
Airtel offers up to 1TB bonus data on broadband plans priced above Rs 799

The bonus data offer will be given in select circles only.

Even before the launch of Reliance JioGigaFiber, it seems Airtel has started to feel the heat. The company has revised its landline broadband plans to offer bonus data in select circles. As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel will be offering as much as 1,000GB (1TB) bonus data to its broadband users until March 31 this year. The operator may have also removed FUPs in certain circles.

As per the report, Airtel will provide bonus data on broadband plans priced at Rs 799 and above. The offer is said to be valid for select cities where Airtel offers its V-Fiber services. The Rs 799 Airtel broadband plan consumers will be given 500GB of bonus data till March 31, 2019. The plan originally offers 100GB of data FUP with 40Mbps speed.

Similarly, the other three Airtel broadband plans of Rs 999, Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,999 will get bonus data with same validity. These get additional 1,000GB of bonus data with data rollover, free Netflix, and free Amazon Prime subscription as well. Only, the Rs 799 plan, doesn’t get these additional benefits, and only 500GB of bonus data. Eligibility for the bonus offer can be checked on the Airtel’s broadband website.

The telecom operator has been aggressively launching offers for broadband customers as well as for users on prepaid and postpaid mobile services. It recently added more than 1 lakh new users in November after two months of decline. Vodafone Idea, however, continued to lose customers for the third consecutive month in November after completion of their merger.

