Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans

With Reliance Jio gearing up to launch its GigaFiber services in the country, incumbent players are tweaking their plans to keep consumers interested. Among them is Airtel, which has been consistently introducing new offers and discounts across its various plans. Now, the telecom major is giving away bonus data to its subscribers on select plans.

Airtel broadband bonus data

Airtel’s broadband plans are available with validity of one month, six months, and a year. The bonus data is being offered on select plans across most of its circles in India. Airtel’s broadband plans start from Rs 499 in cities like Bengaluru and Delhi, and Rs 699 in Mumbai. But the bonus data is not being offered on any of the base plans. Instead, it is being offered from the second plan.

In Bengaluru, Airtel is offering up to 750GB bonus data on its Rs 999 plan. In Delhi, it is offering 500GB on its Rs 799 plan, and 1,000GB on its Rs 849 plan. For there on, all other plans come with 1,000GB of bonus data. Interestingly in Mumbai, the Rs 1,999 plan offering unlimited data doesn’t come with any bonus data.

It is worth noting that Airtel is offering bonus data across all its circles, except Hyderabad. The reason being Airtel has already removed FUP limits on all its plans. You can head over to the Airtel V-Fiber website to look at each plan in detail across different cities, TelecomTalk reports.

Watch: Jio Home IoT Solutions

This isn’t the first time Airtel has introduced bonus data for its broadband subscribers. Back in May 2017, Airtel introduced ‘Airtel Big Byte Offer’, wherein it offered as much as 1,000GB of data to its broadband users. This offer was initially valid till March 31 2018, but was later extended till October 2018.