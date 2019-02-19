comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans
News

Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans

News

The validity of this bonus data is till March 31, 2019.

  • Published: February 19, 2019 11:11 AM IST
Airtel

With Reliance Jio gearing up to launch its GigaFiber services in the country, incumbent players are tweaking their plans to keep consumers interested. Among them is Airtel, which has been consistently introducing new offers and discounts across its various plans. Now, the telecom major is giving away bonus data to its subscribers on select plans.

Airtel broadband bonus data

Airtel’s broadband plans are available with validity of one month, six months, and a year. The bonus data is being offered on select plans across most of its circles in India. Airtel’s broadband plans start from Rs 499 in cities like Bengaluru and Delhi, and Rs 699 in Mumbai. But the bonus data is not being offered on any of the base plans. Instead, it is being offered from the second plan.

In Bengaluru, Airtel is offering up to 750GB bonus data on its Rs 999 plan. In Delhi, it is offering 500GB on its Rs 799 plan, and 1,000GB on its Rs 849 plan. For there on, all other plans come with 1,000GB of bonus data. Interestingly in Mumbai, the Rs 1,999 plan offering unlimited data doesn’t come with any bonus data.

It is worth noting that Airtel is offering bonus data across all its circles, except Hyderabad. The reason being Airtel has already removed FUP limits on all its plans. You can head over to the Airtel V-Fiber website to look at each plan in detail across different cities, TelecomTalk reports.

Watch: Jio Home IoT Solutions

This isn’t the first time Airtel has introduced bonus data for its broadband subscribers. Back in May 2017, Airtel introduced ‘Airtel Big Byte Offer’, wherein it offered as much as 1,000GB of data to its broadband users. This offer was initially valid till March 31 2018, but was later extended till October 2018.

  • Published Date: February 19, 2019 11:11 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'; company responds
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile server maintenance complete; update 0.11.0 with zombie mode expected today
thumb-img
News
Vivo iQOO smartphone to boast 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 44W FlashCharge support
thumb-img
Gaming
Over 16,000 Apex Legends cheaters banned in less than 2 weeks

Editor's Pick

Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans
News
Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans
OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India

News

OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale kicks off today: Discounts on Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, Samsung smartphones

Deals

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale kicks off today: Discounts on Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, Samsung smartphones

Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'; company responds

News

Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'; company responds

Huawei P30 official launch date revealed

News

Huawei P30 official launch date revealed

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans

OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India

Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'; company responds

Smart feature phones to generate $28 bn revenues in 3 years: Report

Huawei P30 official launch date revealed

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans

News

Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans
Smart feature phones to generate $28 bn revenues in 3 years: Report

News

Smart feature phones to generate $28 bn revenues in 3 years: Report
Nokia 8.1 and 7.1 are selling at a discounted prices on online stores

Deals

Nokia 8.1 and 7.1 are selling at a discounted prices on online stores
BSNL revises Rs 98 STV prepaid plan; now offers 2GB daily data FUP with Eros Now subscription

News

BSNL revises Rs 98 STV prepaid plan; now offers 2GB daily data FUP with Eros Now subscription
RBI warns against installing AnyDesk app

News

RBI warns against installing AnyDesk app

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 8.1 और 7.1 पर इन दो स्टोर्स में मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील

PUBG के लिए एक शख्स ने अपनी होने वाली पत्नी के भाई पर चाकू से किया हमला

Redmi के लेटेस्ट टीजर में Note 7 Pro में UD फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर होने का मिला संकेत

Vivo U1 तीन कैमरों के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza सेल आज से हुई शुरू, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans
News
Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans
OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India

News

OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India
Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'; company responds

News

Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'; company responds
Smart feature phones to generate $28 bn revenues in 3 years: Report

News

Smart feature phones to generate $28 bn revenues in 3 years: Report
Huawei P30 official launch date revealed

News

Huawei P30 official launch date revealed