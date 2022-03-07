Airtel, Axis Bank launch credit card in India: Check benefits, cashback, how to use

Airtel in collaboration with Axis Bank has launched a credit card for its users. The Google-backed Indian telecom company is expanding its business by making a strategic partnership with Axis Bank. The company is describing its credit card as “a first-of-its-kind” Also Read - Soon you may be able to rent electric two-wheelers on Indian highways

“Airtel is building a formidable financial services portfolio as part of its endeavour to offer world-class digital services to its customers. We are delighted to join forces with Axis Bank in this exciting journey. Through this win-win telco-bank partnership, Airtel customers will get access to Axis Bank’s world-class financial services portfolio and exclusive benefits, while Axis Bank will benefit from Airtel’s strong digital capabilities and deep distribution reach,” said Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel. Also Read - Indian govt to approve Spacecom Policy 2020 by April: Report

The Airtel Axis Bank credit card will be made available to eligible Airtel customers. The users can head over to the Airtel Thanks app to avail of the card. After activating the credit card, users will get Rs 500 Amazon e-voucher within 30 days of issuance. Additionally, there is a wi-fi symbol mentioned on the card which indicates that users can make contactless payments by tapping the card at the payment terminal.

The Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card will offer a host of benefits including 25 percent cashback on Airtel services, 10 percent cashback on electricity, gas, bill payments through the Airtel Thanks app, 10 percent cash back on partnered merchants like Swiggy, Zomato, and BigBasket, and 1 percent cashback on all expenditures. The 25 percent cash back on Airtel services includes mobile & DTH recharges, Airtel Black, and Xtream Fiber.