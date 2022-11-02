comscore Airtel now has over 1 million 5G customers in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel Crosses 1 Million Customers On Its 5g Network In Less Than 30 Days
News

Airtel crosses 1 million customers on its 5G network in less than 30 days

News

Airtel announced that its user base for 5G connectivity has increased and has surpassed the 1 million mark in less than 30 days of launch.

Highlights

  • Airtel 5G userbase surpasses 1 million in 30 days.
  • The 5G service is now available for most 5G-supported devices barring a few models like iPhones.
  • Airtel 5G service is present in 8 different cities.
Airtel-5G-Plus

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced that it has crossed the one million unique 5G user mark on its network, as the telecom operator rolls out 5G services in a phased manner. Also Read - Apple to roll out iOS 16 5G beta next week in India to enable 5G on iPhones

The company said it achieved this milestone in less than 30 days of its commercial launch even as the network is being built. Also Read - Airtel is offering mobile, DTH, broadband, and OTT services all in a single monthly plan starting at Rs 699

“Our network is being built every day even as all 5G devices are now capable of working on the Airtel 5G Plus network barring a few exceptions which should also be done in the coming weeks. We will continue to advance our network with a vision to connect the entire country,” said Randeep Sekhon CTO of Bharti Airtel. Also Read - 5G in India: Here is when your Vivo smartphone will get 5G support

Earlier this month, Airtel kicked off 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi.

The services in these cities are getting rolled out in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

“These are early days, but the response from customers has been very encouraging,” said Sekhon.

The company promises between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than the current speed, coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connection.

Customers who have 5G smartphones will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll-out is more widespread.

There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

Airtel 5G Plus will allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

— IANS

  • Published Date: November 2, 2022 4:45 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple to roll out iOS 16 5G beta next week in India to enable 5G on iPhones: Check details
News
Apple to roll out iOS 16 5G beta next week in India to enable 5G on iPhones: Check details
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Android 13 applications open: How to apply

News

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Android 13 applications open: How to apply

Google Lens lands on Search web, here is how to use it

Apps

Google Lens lands on Search web, here is how to use it

Netflix: Tips to improve your binge-watching experience

How To

Netflix: Tips to improve your binge-watching experience

Garuda Aerospace, IISc sign MoU for geographical surveys

News

Garuda Aerospace, IISc sign MoU for geographical surveys

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel 5G userbase reach 1 million in less than 30 days

Apple to roll out iOS 16 5G beta next week in India to enable 5G on iPhones: Check details

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Android 13 applications open: How to apply

Dogecoin, Bitcoin to Ethereum: Top 10 cryptocurrencies in November 2022

Dogecoin, Bitcoin to Ethereum: Top 10 cryptocurrencies in November 2022

Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G launched but here's why you still can't use them

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

Diwali 2022: Buying an air pollution mask? Check out these options

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?

News

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?
Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features

News

Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features
iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple

News

iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple
WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon

News

WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon