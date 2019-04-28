comscore
Airtel debuts Rs 48, Rs 98 prepaid data plans with 28 days validity: All you need to know

The newly launched Rs 48 and Rs 98 Airtel plans are data specific. Both the plans are reportedly available in all telecom circles of the company.

  Published: April 28, 2019 12:26 PM IST
Airtel has launched two new decent prepaid plan for its subscribers. The newly launched Rs 48 and Rs 98 plans are data specific. Additionally, both the Airtel plans are reportedly available in all telecom circles of Airtel. If you opt for rs 48 plan, then you will get 3GB of 3G/4G data with a validity period of 28 days. The Rs 98 prepaid plan includes 6GB of 3G/4G data. This data-centric plan too comes with a validity period of 28 days.

But, with the Rs 98 plan, customers will also get 10 free national SMS. Both the prepaid plan are meant for those who are just looking for budget monthly data packages and not an all-rounder plan. Furthermore, one might not find this plan on the company’s official website. But, the data-specific plans are listed on all major third-party recharge websites and apps, Gadgets 360 reports.

Besides, earlier this month, the telecom company introduced a new prepaid mobile recharge plan for its first and second-time recharge subscribers. Airtel unveiled Rs 248 plan, which offers customers 1.4GB of high-speed internet data on a regular basis, unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS each day. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

There are other plans as well under the FRC section, which includes Rs 76, Rs 178 and Rs 495. With Rs 76 plan, you get Rs 26 talk time, 100MB of 2G/3G/4G data, and the voice calls will be charged at 60 paise per minute. This plan will be valid for 28 days. The Rs 178 prepaid recharge plan includes unlimited local, STD and roaming outgoing call benefits, 100 SMS on a daily basis and 1GB of 3G/4G data for 28 days. Lastly, there is also Rs 495 prepaid plan which Airtel offers. With this plan, one can get 1.4GB data on a regular basis, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS each day for a period of 84 days.

