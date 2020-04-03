comscore Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel
Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel after Xstream app

Airtel Digital TV users will be able to watch CuriosityStream TV channel on channel number 419.

Airtel Digital TV and CuriosityStream today announced that they have deepened their content partnership. The premium content from CuriosityStream will now be made available to Airtel Digital TV susbcribers in India. Bharti Airtel has launched this channel as an exclusive ‘free to air’ channel with the full catalogue of CuriosityStream’s award-winning factual entertainment films and series on its DTH platform.

Airtel Digital TV users will be able to watch CuriosityStream TV channel on channel number 419. Airtel notes that the channel will be made availble to all the 16.5 million plus customers of Airtel Digital TV across India.

For thos who don’t know about CuriosityStream, it is now a globally-renowned content platform which was launched by John Hendricks, the founder of Discovery channel. It lets viewers explore thousands of films and series covering science, technology, space, art, history, travel, cars, architecture, dinosaurs and so much more.

CuriosityStream was first made available to Airtel customers on the Airtel Xstream app. Now after the partership for DTH, the content will also be made availble to Airtel Digital TV audience in India.

“We brought CuriosityStream content to India about six months back on our mobile platform offering our customers the exciting array of exclusive content. Today, we are further strengthening this partnership to become the first and only DTH provider in India to offer the content to customers on their television via the set-top-box enabling an easy access to all the exclusive content to the entire family,” said Sunil Taldar, CEO – DTH, Bharti Airtel.

“Building on the success of our launch on the Xstream app, CuriosityStream is thrilled to have a home on Airtel’s next-gen Digital TV. Airtel is a global leader in finding innovative ways to deliver programming to its viewers whenever and wherever they want it,” said Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO of CuriosityStream.

  Published Date: April 3, 2020 6:04 PM IST

