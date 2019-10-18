Airtel Digital TV Basepacks offer 30 days of free subscription

Airtel Digital TV has emerged as one of the most prominent competitor in the DTH market. Since the new tariff regime kicked in, Airtel Digital TV has amped up its game with new offers and channel packages. It is currently the third major brand in DTH segment behind Tata Sky and Dish TV. Now, in order to compete better, it has announced a new offer for its customers. While it is not offering promotional offers on the channels, the new offer is definitely worth taking a look. With the new offer, Airtel Digital TV Basepacks is available with up to 30 days of free subscription.

Airtel Basepacks as an alternative to long term plans

Under the new tariff regime, DTH operators have revised their long term tariff plans. These plans now offer subscribers free service months in addition to the base months offered with the plan. With Tata Sky, the long term plans are called cashback offer whereas Dish and D2h called their plans as long-term packs only. Airtel‘s answer to such kind of a plan is to called Basepacks and they are also listed as advance rental plans. Subscribers will have to recharge their account with an upfront payment and get free months as a benefit.

According to Telecom Talk, Airtel Digital TV offers two upfront payment options with a semi-annal subscription plan that offers 15 days worth of free services. There is also the annual subscription where you pay upfront for 11 momths and get one month service for free. Under the plan, Airtel Digital TV Basepacks get various options to choose from and subscribers would be able to choose packs based on the channels that they want to watch.

Airtel Basepacks: List of available plans

The packs listed under Airtel Digital TV Basepacks include the Dabangg Sports Pack priced at Rs 290 per month. There is Value Sports Lite packs for Rs 332 per month and Value Sports Pack for Rs 360 per month. There is also Mega Pack for Rs 510 per month, Dabangg Sports HD pack for Rs 360 per month and Value Sports Lite HD pack for Rs 480 per month. Other plans include Value Sports HD pack for Rs 495 per month and Mega Pack HD for Rs 699 per month.