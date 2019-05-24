Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans with SD and HD option

After disrupting the telecom and broadband space, the focus is now shifting towards DTH. Ahead of Reliance JioGigaFiber rollout, where Reliance Jio is aiming to offer broadband, landline and TV combo, existing DTH operators like Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky and Dish TV are bringing lucrative plans for their subscribers. After TRAI’s new tariff regime, it has become mandatory to choose channels that you want to watch, and the new long-term recharge plans from Airtel Digital TV aim offer better benefits at lower price.

Airtel DTH has introduced six new plans with two subscription options – one for six months, and the other for 12 months. Reported by Telecom Talk, these Airtel DTH plans with long-term benefits are in addition to the current plans that they have added to their account. Here’s a look at the new DTH plans, their pricing and benefits.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro: First Look

UDP Pack

The UDP (unlimited dhamaka pack) is the most affordable plan available in SD. For six months subscription (180 days), you will be charged Rs 799, and for one year (365 days), you’ll be charged Rs 1,349. The pricing is for both standard subscription and multi-TV subscription.

Hindi Value SD Pack

The Hindi value SD pack includes Zee, Star and other channels with 6-months validity. The SD pack offers 195 days validity (180 days + 15 extra days). Generally, the monthly price is Rs 280, but for six months, it will be priced at Rs 1,681 for standard users, and Rs 1,326 for multiple connections. For a yearly duration of 360 days, users will be charged Rs 3,081 for standard connection, and Rs 2,431 for multiple connections.

Gujarat Mega SD

This pack is offered in SD for 6-months (180 days + 15 extra days) and 12-months (360 days). Monthly pricing for the plan is Rs 510, but for 6 months you will be charged Rs 3,062 and for 12 months you will be charged Rs 5,612. While that was for standard connection, users with multiple connections will be charged Rs 2,424 for six months and Rs 4,444 for 12 months.

Gujarat Value Sports SD Pack

This is yet another SD pack available for 195 days (six months + bonus 15 days) and 365 days. The basic monthly price is Rs 336, but for 6 months, you get it for Rs 2,016 on standard subscription, and Rs 1,662 for multi-TV connection. A 12 months option is also available for Rs 3,696 on a standard connection, and Rs 3,047 on a multiple connection.

Gujarat Value Sports HD and Gujarat Mega HD

Now, after SD packs, these are the two HD packs available for Airtel DTH subscribers. Both the Gujarat Value Sports HD and Gujarat Mega HD are available in six months and 12 months options. The Gujarat Value Sports HD pack is priced at Rs 475per month, but for six month you can get it for Rs 2,851 and for 12 months, you can get it for Rs 5,227. Similarly, for a multi TV connection, you will be charged Rs 2,352 for six months, and Rs 4,312 for multiple connections.

Lastly, there is Gujarat Mega HD pack which is priced at Rs 699 a month. For six months you will be charged Rs 4,197 and for 12 months, you will be charged Rs 7,689. Now, talking about multi-TV connection, you will be priced Rs 3,276 for six months, and Rs 6,006 for 12 months.