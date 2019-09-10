Airtel Digital TV charging Rs 80 NCF for multi-TV connections: Report

Earlier this year, TRAI introduced new guidelines for cable TV and DTH operators. Under the new framework, users have to choose individual channels that they wish to watch and have to pay accordingly. For some, the change increased the monthly TV bill, and for some, it has become affordable. However, users with multi-TV connections have been affected where their monthly TV bill has nearly doubled. Airtel Digital TV is offering some relief in the form of reduced NCF (network connection fees) charges on the secondary connection.

Airtel Digital TV multi-TV changes

As of now, DTH operators like Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky and D2h have been offering multi-TV connections. For every secondary connection, the DTH operator has to charge users with NCF, but the amount billed is up to the operator to decide. They can charge full NFC or offer some discount.

Airtel Digital TV is offering users with a discount, and customers with multi-TV only have to pay Rs 80 on every connection. Dish TV and D2h are charging Rs 50 for every secondary connection, whereas Tata Sky is charging Rs 153.

As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel is charging Rs 80, excluding taxes, on secondary connections. The company also states that “Additional NCF of Rs 20/- (taxes extra) will be applicable for subsequent slots of 25 SD channels over and above the 100 channels.”

Separate channel selection for the secondary connection

After paying NCF of Rs 80 (plus taxes), users then have to choose their channel packs for secondary connections. So, a user can choose free to air channels and then choose a few paid channels, and they only pay Rs 80 (plus taxes) on the second connection.

Subscribing to new channels with a missed call

Airtel Digital TV users can now subscribe to new channels by giving a missed call. For example, if any Airtel DTH user wants to subscribe to Star Sports 1, which is channel number 277, then they would be required to give a missed call to 9154052277. This method doesn’t cost of you any call or SMS charges. Alternatively, you can SMS to “Add LCN XXX” SMS along with the LCN number of the channel to add any specific channel to their subscription.