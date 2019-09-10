comscore Airtel Digital TV charging Rs 80 NCF for multi-TV connections: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel Digital TV charging Rs 80 NCF for multi-TV connections: Report
News

Airtel Digital TV charging Rs 80 NCF for multi-TV connections: Report

News

If you have more than one TV with Airtel Digital TV connection at your place, here is a good news. Know more about multi-TV connections.

  • Published: September 10, 2019 10:08 AM IST
airtel-digital-tv-dth-new

Earlier this year, TRAI introduced new guidelines for cable TV and DTH operators. Under the new framework, users have to choose individual channels that they wish to watch and have to pay accordingly. For some, the change increased the monthly TV bill, and for some, it has become affordable. However, users with multi-TV connections have been affected where their monthly TV bill has nearly doubled. Airtel Digital TV is offering some relief in the form of reduced NCF (network connection fees) charges on the secondary connection.

Airtel Digital TV multi-TV changes

As of now, DTH operators like Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky and D2h have been offering multi-TV connections. For every secondary connection, the DTH operator has to charge users with NCF, but the amount billed is up to the operator to decide. They can charge full NFC or offer some discount.

Airtel Digital TV is offering users with a discount, and customers with multi-TV only have to pay Rs 80 on every connection. Dish TV and D2h are charging Rs 50 for every secondary connection, whereas Tata Sky is charging Rs 153.

As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel is charging Rs 80, excluding taxes, on secondary connections. The company also states that “Additional NCF of Rs 20/- (taxes extra) will be applicable for subsequent slots of 25 SD channels over and above the 100 channels.”

Separate channel selection for the secondary connection

After paying NCF of Rs 80 (plus taxes), users then have to choose their channel packs for secondary connections. So, a user can choose free to air channels and then choose a few paid channels, and they only pay Rs 80 (plus taxes) on the second connection.

Subscribing to new channels with a missed call

Airtel Digital TV users can now subscribe to new channels by giving a missed call. For example, if any Airtel DTH user wants to subscribe to Star Sports 1, which is channel number 277, then they would be required to give a missed call to 9154052277. This method doesn’t cost of you any call or SMS charges. Alternatively, you can SMS to “Add LCN XXX” SMS along with the LCN number of the channel to add any specific channel to their subscription.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 10, 2019 10:08 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 11 launch event: Watch Live Stream
News
Apple iPhone 11 launch event: Watch Live Stream
Airtel Digital TV charging Rs 80 NCF for multi-TV connections

News

Airtel Digital TV charging Rs 80 NCF for multi-TV connections

Google Pixel 4 promo video leaks, shows off astrophotography mode

News

Google Pixel 4 promo video leaks, shows off astrophotography mode

Tesla pickup truck likely to be unveiled in November

News

Tesla pickup truck likely to be unveiled in November

PUBG: A 21-year-old beheads father after not being allowed to play the game

Gaming

PUBG: A 21-year-old beheads father after not being allowed to play the game

Most Popular

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Vivo Z1x First Impressions

Tata Sky reduces monthly charge; here are all the details

iPhone 11 reverse wireless charging reportedly scrapped

Oppo A9 (2020) to launch in India on September 16

Apple iPhone 11 launch event: Watch Live Stream

Airtel Digital TV charging Rs 80 NCF for multi-TV connections

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel Digital TV charging Rs 80 NCF for multi-TV connections

News

Airtel Digital TV charging Rs 80 NCF for multi-TV connections
Airtel Internet TV new buyers will get free Netflix and Airtel Xstream app subscription

News

Airtel Internet TV new buyers will get free Netflix and Airtel Xstream app subscription
Tata Sky now offering 13 semi-annual packs to new SD set-top-box customers

News

Tata Sky now offering 13 semi-annual packs to new SD set-top-box customers
Airtel Digital TV users can subscribe to new channels with a missed call

News

Airtel Digital TV users can subscribe to new channels with a missed call
Tata Sky offers the most number of HD channels

News

Tata Sky offers the most number of HD channels

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPhone 11 सीरीज आज होगी लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Huawei का पहला फोल्ड होने वाला स्मार्टफोन Mate X अगले महीने होगा लॉन्च!

TAGG ZeroG ट्रू वायरलैस ईयफोन भारत में 4,999 रुपये कीमत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास

Chandrayaan 2: विक्रम हार्ड लैंडिंग के बाद भी सुरक्षित, ISRO ने संपर्क की कोशिश तेज की

Realme 5 अब से हर मंगलवार सेल पर आएगा


News

Tata Sky reduces monthly charge; here are all the details
News
Tata Sky reduces monthly charge; here are all the details
iPhone 11 reverse wireless charging reportedly scrapped

News

iPhone 11 reverse wireless charging reportedly scrapped
Oppo A9 (2020) to launch in India on September 16

News

Oppo A9 (2020) to launch in India on September 16
Apple iPhone 11 launch event: Watch Live Stream

News

Apple iPhone 11 launch event: Watch Live Stream
Airtel Digital TV charging Rs 80 NCF for multi-TV connections

News

Airtel Digital TV charging Rs 80 NCF for multi-TV connections