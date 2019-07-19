After smartphones and telecom, the price war has hit DTH and cable operators too. Over the past few months, buying a DTH connection has become affordable than before. Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, D2h had Dish TV have all slashed the prices of their set-top-boxes. Airtel Digital TV has also extended the benefits further to old subscribers who upgrade their connection. Here is everything you need to know.

Airtel Digital TV set-top-box price

The Airtel Digital TV set-top-box is generally available for Rs 1,953, but after the Rs 500 price cut, you can now get it for Rs 1,453. Airtel is further offering Rs 1,000 benefit to the users. The set-top-box can now be availed for Rs 769, which also includes 150 channel bundle.

The usual cost of this channel pack is Rs 452 a month, and you can even select channel packs as per your requirement. It is worth noting that the Rs 769 price does not include NCF (Network Capacity Fee), installation and activation charges, something that you need to pay additionally.

The HD set-top-box packs some interesting features too. Firstly, you get full HD picture quality which lets you enjoy crisp videos along with bright and bright colors. It comes with support for Dolby Digital Plus to enjoy immersive audio experience. There are interactive games and services can you get with the connection. Airtel also allows you to record your favorite TV shows, along with pause, forward and rewind features.

Upgrading to HD set-top-box, Internet TV

Airtel Digital TV subscribers who have an SD set-top box and want to upgrade to HD can do so by paying Rs 699 (set-top box) and Rs 150 (engineer visit charges). And for those who want to upgrade to Internet TV Box can pay Rs 1,999 and Rs 250 (engineer visit charges), Telecom Talk reports.