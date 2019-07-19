comscore Airtel Digital TV HD set-top box price slashed, upgrade offers and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel Digital TV HD set-top-box price slashed; HD and Internet TV upgrade become cheaper too
News

Airtel Digital TV HD set-top-box price slashed; HD and Internet TV upgrade become cheaper too

News

Airtel has made it easier to buy the Digital TV HD set-top-box. If you already have an SD set-top-box, upgrading to HD or Internet TV has become cheaper too. Here is all you need to know.

  • Published: July 19, 2019 11:07 AM IST
airtel digital tv stock image

After smartphones and telecom, the price war has hit DTH and cable operators too. Over the past few months, buying a DTH connection has become affordable than before. Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, D2h had Dish TV have all slashed the prices of their set-top-boxes. Airtel Digital TV has also extended the benefits further to old subscribers who upgrade their connection. Here is everything you need to know.

Airtel Digital TV set-top-box price

The Airtel Digital TV set-top-box is generally available for Rs 1,953, but after the Rs 500 price cut, you can now get it for Rs 1,453. Airtel is further offering Rs 1,000 benefit to the users. The set-top-box can now be availed for Rs 769, which also includes 150 channel bundle.

The usual cost of this channel pack is Rs 452 a month, and you can even select channel packs as per your requirement. It is worth noting that the Rs 769 price does not include NCF (Network Capacity Fee), installation and activation charges, something that you need to pay additionally.

The HD set-top-box packs some interesting features too. Firstly, you get full HD picture quality which lets you enjoy crisp videos along with bright and bright colors. It comes with support for Dolby Digital Plus to enjoy immersive audio experience. There are interactive games and services can you get with the connection. Airtel also allows you to record your favorite TV shows, along with pause, forward and rewind features.

Upgrading to HD set-top-box, Internet TV

Airtel Digital TV subscribers who have an SD set-top box and want to upgrade to HD can do so by paying Rs 699 (set-top box) and Rs 150 (engineer visit charges). And for those who want to upgrade to Internet TV Box can pay Rs 1,999 and Rs 250 (engineer visit charges), Telecom Talk reports.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 19, 2019 11:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019
thumb-img
News
FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in July 2019

Editor's Pick

Android Q Developer Preview 3 update available for OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 6T, and 6
News
Android Q Developer Preview 3 update available for OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 6T, and 6
Airtel Digital TV HD set-top-box price slashed

News

Airtel Digital TV HD set-top-box price slashed

Samsung Galaxy S9 update brings message continuity

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 update brings message continuity

Panasonic launches 14 new 4K Ultra HD TVs in India

News

Panasonic launches 14 new 4K Ultra HD TVs in India

Realme talks about Android Q, Digital Wellbeing, and more

News

Realme talks about Android Q, Digital Wellbeing, and more

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications, images listed on TENAA

Android Q Developer Preview 3 update available for OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 6T, and 6

Airtel Digital TV HD set-top-box price slashed

Samsung Galaxy S9 update brings message continuity

Panasonic launches 14 new 4K Ultra HD TVs in India

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel Digital TV HD set-top-box price slashed

News

Airtel Digital TV HD set-top-box price slashed
Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio

News

Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio
Tata Sky Watch service brings over 400 live TV channels to subscribers

News

Tata Sky Watch service brings over 400 live TV channels to subscribers
Tata Sky Broadband introduces unlimited plans to take on rivals

News

Tata Sky Broadband introduces unlimited plans to take on rivals
Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Review

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

NASA के मिशन अपोलो के 50 साल पूरे होने पर Google का शानदार डूडल

Oppo K3 India Launch : ओप्पो आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगा इन-डिस्पले और पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन Oppo K3

Samsung Galaxy A80 भारत में 48MP रोटेटिंग ट्रिपल कैमरा और Snapdragon 730G SoC के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi स्पीकर को सस्ते में खरीदना चाहते हैं तो जल्दी करें

Oppo A9 स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications, images listed on TENAA
News
Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications, images listed on TENAA
Android Q Developer Preview 3 update available for OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 6T, and 6

News

Android Q Developer Preview 3 update available for OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 6T, and 6
Airtel Digital TV HD set-top-box price slashed

News

Airtel Digital TV HD set-top-box price slashed
Samsung Galaxy S9 update brings message continuity

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 update brings message continuity
Panasonic launches 14 new 4K Ultra HD TVs in India

News

Panasonic launches 14 new 4K Ultra HD TVs in India