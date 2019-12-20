comscore Airtel Digital TV increases multi TV NCF by Rs 20 | BGR India
Airtel Digital TV increases multi TV NCF by Rs 20; here is how much it will cost now

Airtel Digital TV is following Tata Sky to hike the price of multi TV NCF for its subscribers. It now has the second highest multi TV NCF among all DTH operators.

  Published: December 20, 2019 12:54 PM IST
Airtel Digital TV is set to follow in the footsteps of Tata Sky and revise its multi TV network capacity fee (NCF) from next month. The company is reportedly planning to increase NCF by Rs 20. The revised NCF will come into effect starting January 18, 2020. The network capacity fee for secondary connection of Airtel Digital TV will cost Rs 100 excluding 18 percent GST. In other words, the total cost of the secondary connection will be Rs 118 per month.

Airtel Digital TV currently charges Rs 80 plus 18 percent GST extra for secondary connection. This means that Airtel customers pay Rs 94 per month for multiple connection right now. According to DreamDTH, the operator is informing customers about increase in multi TV NCF via SMS messages sent to registered mobile number. “Hi, network capacity fee for Airtel DigitalTV secondary connection(s) is revised to Rs. 118 effective 18th Jan 2020. As our valued customer, you continue to enjoy the same channels. Rest assured, you get the best value for money and seamless services,” the company said in its message.

Airtel Digital TV is the third largest DTH operator in the country behind Tata Sky and Dish TV. The company is informing customers about the revision in multi TV NCF a month before the scheduled change. As per the new regime, TRAI mandates any change in NCF to be informed to the authority and subscribers at least thirty days prior to the change. The regulation also bars distributors of television operators from increasing their NCF within six months of notifying network capacity fee.

After the revision, Airtel Digital TV’s multi TV NCF will only be the second highest in the DTH market. The company had earlier started charging Rs 130 plus GST extra for multi TV NCF. Hathway followed the company to start charging the same for its multi TV NCF as well. Dish TV and its d2h service have the lowest tariff of Rs 50 plus taxes extra for multi TV NCF in the industry. There are reports that Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV are looking at a merger and they could start charging the same for multi TV NCF post the merger.

  Published Date: December 20, 2019 12:54 PM IST

