Airtel Digital TV introduces new Basic Service Tier (BST) packs with 100 channel combo

Airtel Digital TV has introduced new Basic Service Tier (BST) packs for its DTH subscribers. After TRAI’s guideline, all subscribers are required to migrate to new TRAI tariff regime. All the DTH operators including Airtel have already revealed a long stream of combo packs, add-on packs, recommended packs as per TRAI ruling. Additionally, DTH operators are also providing some of their combination bouquet packs for consumer benefit.

Now unlike the other packs by Airtel Digital TV which bundle only free to air (FTA) channels in different selections, Airtel has now introduced Basic Service Tier (BST) in different choices with genre-emphasis or based on language, first reported by TelecomTalk.

Just like the combo packs of all DTH providers, these BST packs by Airtel also include many FTA packs based on languages. The new lineup of packs are available on Airtel Digital TV website. These new base packs are available in the Selfcare section of the website.

Under the BST banner on Airtel Digital TV portal, now there are two new options of BST ROI Pack, and BST South Pack. Both of these BST packs come with 100 channels and cost Rs 153. As for the other packs, the prices listed on the website are without NCF charges.

Following the TRAI mandate, even the DTH service provider Dish TV also announced new HD Add-on packs recently. The operators website now has a lot more HD add-on packs than before. These add-on bouquet packs also include Bangla HD, Marathi HD, Tamil HD and more HD packs in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. Some of the HD combo packs includes English Movies HD, News HD, English Entertainment HD, Kids HD, Hindi Entertainment HD and more. Cricket fans also have option of selecting English Cricket HD pack at Rs 57.