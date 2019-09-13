comscore Airtel Digital TV launches ‘all channels pack’ at Rs 1,675 per month
Airtel Digital TV launches ‘all channels pack’ at Rs 1,675 per month

Despite paying a hefty price, the "all channels pack" from Airtel Digital TV does not include some SD and service channels.

  Published: September 13, 2019 12:18 PM IST
After telecom and broadband war, the fight has now moved to the DTH space. Operators are offering interesting deals and discounts to users on channel packs, especially after TRAI’s new rules kicked in. For some, TV viewing has become cheaper, but others have seen a considerable rise in monthly bills. And if you are someone who wants an all channels pack on Airtel Digital TV connection, be prepared to pay event more.

Airtel Digital TV “all channels pack” detailed

The all channels pack from Airtel Digital TV will set you back by Rs 1,675 per month. This will include a pack price of Rs 1,315 and NCF (network connection fee) of Rs 360 per month. This means, over the year, you will end up paying Rs 20,100.

The pack comes with all HD and SD channels that are available on Airtel Digital TV platform. However, there is a small catch. The pack does not include SD channels that already have HD versions. For instance, Start Sports 1 (SD) is not included as the pack already has Star Sports 1 HD, DreamDTH reports. Also, the pack does not include any Service Channels.

Now, pay Rs 80 NCF for multi-TV connections

Airtel Digital TV is offering users with a discount, and customers with multi-TV only have to pay Rs 80 on every connection. Airtel is charging Rs 80, excluding taxes, on secondary connections. The company also states that “Additional NCF of Rs 20/- (taxes extra) will be applicable for subsequent slots of 25 SD channels over and above the 100 channels.”

After paying NCF of Rs 80 (plus taxes), users then have to choose their channel packs for secondary connections. So, a user can choose free to air channels and then choose a few paid channels, and they only pay Rs 80 (plus taxes) on the second connection.

  Published Date: September 13, 2019 12:18 PM IST

