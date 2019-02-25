comscore
Airtel Digital TV multi-connection prices unveiled

Airtel Digital TV has revealed that it would charge Rs 80 + taxes for about 100 Standard Definition (SD) channels as NFC.

  • Published: February 25, 2019 4:33 PM IST
These days several DTH operators are coming up with multi-TV policies. Tata Sky and D2h recently unveiled their multi-TV policy and now, Airtel Digital TV’s multi-connection charges have been revealed. Additionally, telecomtalk.info reported that the discounts that will be offered to subscribers will be on Network Capacity Fee (NCF) only, as per Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) new mandate.

The report cited that no discounts will be given on the content charges, which the respective channel owners levy. Airtel Digital TV has revealed that it would charge Rs 80 + taxes for about 100 Standard Definition (SD) channels as Network Capacity Fee “for all multiple connections getting activated under the same account. Additional NCF of Rs 20 will be charged for the subscribers for the subsequent slot of 25 channels which is the norm for standard first connection over the 100 channels,” the report stated.

Furthermore, if subscribers of Airtel Digital TV wants to add more than 100 channels, they will have to spend Rs 128 after Rs 59 discount instead of the base Network Capacity Fee of Rs 80, which is the same price mentioned above and set by Airtel Digital TV for multiple connections. Furthermore, users will get much more advantage with D2h multiple connections as the provider is charging a flat Network Capacity Fee of Rs 59 as network charge, which further means that users can add as many channels as they want and spend only Rs 59 as NCF. Besides, Star India recently added four new channel packs for subscribers wanting to watch Sports and English movies channels.

