Airtel Digital TV new connection now offering 30 days free subscription, free installation

Recently, the operator slashed its Airtel Digital TV standard definition (SD) and high-definition (HD) set-top box charges to Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,300 respectively. Now, with new offer, you also get free 30 days of service and no installation charges.

  • Published: November 19, 2019 4:24 PM IST
Airtel Digital TV has started providing 30 days of free subscription on its new connections. Not just that, consumers do not need to pay anything to Airtel for DTH installation, however, the additional engineer charges will still be there.

Recently, the operator slashed its Airtel Digital TV standard definition (SD) and high-definition (HD) set-top box charges to Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,300 respectively. Now, with new offer, you also get free 30 days of service and no installation charges. If a customer orders new Airtel Digital TV connection via the company’s official website, then they will get the option to choose channel pack there itself, reports TelecomTalk.

Airtel Xstream Fiber users can now get unlimited data by paying Rs 299 extra

Airtel Xstream Fiber users can now get unlimited data by paying Rs 299 extra

Airtel offers a wide range of DTH channel packs for new users starting at Rs 271. After choosing their desired set-top box, buyers can select the channel pack from five eligible options. The DTH operator is allowing channel packs priced at Rs 271, Rs 281, Rs 286, Rs 290 and Rs 329. The Airtel Digital TV new connection offer is similar to what DishTV offers. At present, Dish TV is currently the second-largest DTH operator in India.

The DTH operator recently announced that it will no longer enforce a minimum lock-in period of its Airtel Digital TV subscribers. The company shared more details about these changes revealing some of the limitations that come with this change. As per a report, the no lock-in policy is only limited to bouquets or individual channels. This new change comes months after the company revamped its plans in accordance with the new tariff framework. Some of the key changes that came with the new tariff framework include the removal of HD access fees, removal of lock-in periods and more.

  • Published Date: November 19, 2019 4:24 PM IST

