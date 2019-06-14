comscore Airtel Digital TV Long Term Validity Plans | BGR India
Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans: All you need to know

Airtel Digital TV is now offering more than 100 long-term plans. The change comes after TRAI allowed DTH operators to offer plans with long term validity under the new regime.

  Published: June 14, 2019 11:05 AM IST
Airtel Digital TV is now joining its rivals to offer long terms tariff plans. When TRAI announced pay-per-view regime, DTH service providers were forced to stop offering long term tariff plans. After a lot of back and forth, TRAI finally allowed DTH and cable TV service providers to offer long-term plans. These plans come with either six months or one year validity. The long term plans offered to DTH subscribers offer discount and is more economical than other plans.

Tata Sky, Dish TV and D2h have already announced long-term plans for their subscribers. Now, Airtel Digital TV has also revamped its offering more than 100 long-term plans. The DTH operator had already introduced six new long-term plans recently. Now, it is combining the number of long-term plans for a simplified offering for its subscribers. Here is everything you need to know about the long-term plans available from Airtel Digital TV for its DTH subscribers:

Airtel Digital TV: A look at long-term plans

As stated, Airtel Digital TV is offering long-term plans in semi-annual and annual packages. It starts with the UDP 6 month pack available for subscribers at Rs 799. Other long term packs in Airtel’s offering include Orissa Superstar Regional 6 month pack for Rs 1,049. The WB Superstar Regional 6M pack is available for Rs 1,149.
The Telugu Superstar Hindi 6M pack and Kerala Superstar Ultimate packs are available for Rs 1,397 and Rs 1,398 respectively. Other 6 month packs available includes mega packs, value packs, value sports pack, among others. There is also a Hindi Value SD pack for six months priced at Rs 1,681.

Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans with SD and HD option

Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans with SD and HD option

The annual long-term plans include Hindi Value SD pack priced at Rs 3,081 for 12 months. It also offers DEL MP CG RAJ Value Sports lite pack for 12 months at Rs 3,652. The Orissa Value Sports SD pack is available for Rs 3,663 while Karnataka Value Sports pack is priced at Rs 4,158. According to TelecomTalk, Airtel Digital TV has more than 100 long-term plans in its offering.

Cashback offer on annual plans

With its annual plans, Airtel is also offering a cashback offer to its subscribers. The subscribers who make buy annual plans, Airtel is offering flat 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 200. The cashback is applicable only for those who recharge their DTH plans using Airtel Payments Bank or Airtel Money. This cashback offer will be valid till July 17, 2019 and will be valid on select annual rental plans.

  Published Date: June 14, 2019 11:05 AM IST

