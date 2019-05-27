comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel Digital TV reduces Rs 200 on new SD, HD set-top-boxes
News

Airtel Digital TV reduces Rs 200 on new SD, HD set-top-boxes

News

It is noted that the discount is only running on HD and SD set-top-boxes, and it will not be available on the Airtel's Internet TV set-top-box. The move of providing a discount on new connections comes right after Tata Sky's offer.

  • Published: May 27, 2019 1:18 PM IST
airtel-digital-tv-dth-new

After the new regulatory framework by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), DTH industry has also become very competitive in the past few months. Now to take on the competition, Bharti Airtel’s DTH wing Airtel Digital TV has slashed HD and SD set-top-boxes (STB) up to Rs 200. The new customers will now get as much as Rs 200 discount on fresh connections, reports TelecomTalk.

It is noted that the discount is only running on HD and SD set-top-boxes, and it will not be available on the Airtel’s Internet TV set-top-box. The move of providing a discount on new connections comes right after Tata Sky’s offer. A few days back, Tata Sky had also slashed the prices of its set-top boxes by Rs 400 to lure in more customers. Just like Airtel Digital TV, the discounted prices on new STBs by Tata Sky is applicable on HD and SD boxes only.

Airtel 4G Hotspot plan is now available in India for Rs 399

Also Read

Airtel 4G Hotspot plan is now available in India for Rs 399

Meanwhile, rumors around the block suggest Airtel Digital TV might merge with Dish TV to create largest DTH company in India. Reportedly, the talks between the two companies are still in exploratory stages and no terms have been discussed. The merger is being discussed in order to consolidate their operations and put up a strong fight against Reliance Jio. If the merger goes through then the combined entity will become the world’s largest TV distribution company with 38 million subscribers and 61 percent of the DTH market share in India.

Watch Video: Android Q First Look

Consolidation is not new to the DTH business in India. Back in March last year, Videocon D2h and Dish TV merged their business while Airtel tried to sell its DTH business to Tata Sky but the deal could not go through. Airtel sold 20 percent stake in Airtel Telemedia, the parent company of Airtel Digital TV, to private equity firm Warburg Pincus. The stake was reportedly valued at $350 million and had put the equity value of the DTH business at Rs 11,300 crore.

  • Published Date: May 27, 2019 1:18 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi sells 10 million Redmi Note 7-series units globally
News
Xiaomi sells 10 million Redmi Note 7-series units globally
ACT Fibernet now offers extra 500GB data benefit for Netflix plans

News

ACT Fibernet now offers extra 500GB data benefit for Netflix plans

Nubia Red Magic 3 India launch scheduled for mid-June

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 India launch scheduled for mid-June

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone India launch: How to watch live stream

Gaming

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone India launch: How to watch live stream

Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB storage variant launched

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB storage variant launched

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review

Oppo Reno Hands-on and First Impressions

Jabra Elite 85h Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

Airtel Digital TV reduces Rs 200 on new SD, HD set-top-boxes

Redmi K20 spotted online ahead of May 28 launch

Xiaomi sells 10 million Redmi Note 7-series units globally

ACT Fibernet now offers extra 500GB data benefit for Netflix plans

Nubia Red Magic 3 India launch scheduled for mid-June

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel Digital TV reduces Rs 200 on new SD, HD set-top-boxes

News

Airtel Digital TV reduces Rs 200 on new SD, HD set-top-boxes
Airtel offering up to 126GB data to 4G Hotspot users

News

Airtel offering up to 126GB data to 4G Hotspot users
Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed

News

Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed
Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans

News

Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans
Tata Sky set top box prices slashed by Rs 400

News

Tata Sky set top box prices slashed by Rs 400

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone प्रीपेड यूजर्स को 499 रुपये में मिलेगी की Amazon Prime मेंबरशिप

Xiaomi ने Redmi Go का 16GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खासियत

Airtel Digital Tv ने सेट-टॉप बॉक्स की कीमतें में 200 रुपये की कटौती की

BSNL ने Ramzan के मौके पर ग्राहकों के लिए पेश किया स्पेशल ऑफर, 113 रुपये सस्ता हुआ यह प्लान

BSNL ग्राहकों को ऐसे मिलेगी उनके लिए बनाए गए स्पेशल रिचार्ज प्लान की सभी जानकारी

News

Airtel Digital TV reduces Rs 200 on new SD, HD set-top-boxes
News
Airtel Digital TV reduces Rs 200 on new SD, HD set-top-boxes
Redmi K20 spotted online ahead of May 28 launch

News

Redmi K20 spotted online ahead of May 28 launch
Xiaomi sells 10 million Redmi Note 7-series units globally

News

Xiaomi sells 10 million Redmi Note 7-series units globally
ACT Fibernet now offers extra 500GB data benefit for Netflix plans

News

ACT Fibernet now offers extra 500GB data benefit for Netflix plans
Nubia Red Magic 3 India launch scheduled for mid-June

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 India launch scheduled for mid-June