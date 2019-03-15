Airtel Digital TV removes NFC charges; offers up to 12 months of long-term plans

While Sun Direct recently offered up to six months of long-term plans for its subscribers and waived off NFC on base packs, Airtel Digital TV is the latest one do the same. It has removed the extra Network Capacity Fee (NCF) on long-term plans, TelecomTalk reported. The company has removed Rs 153 NCF charges on its three, six and 12-month plans.

Additionally, the long-term plans are offered on a region basis, which includes Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and others. One can activate the desired plan from Top Ups section in My Airtel mobile app. To be specific, the three months subscription of AP Megapack for Telugu customers is Rs 819, the six months fee is Rs 1,638 and the annual subscription charge is Rs 3,276.

If Telugu customers are interested in in the monthly subscription, then they will have to spend Rs 273, the fee doesn’t include NCF charges. Notably, the company is still implementing these plans and customers will soon witness the plans in their account. “The DTH provider is still in the process of implementing these packs across all the regions,” the report stated.

Besides for smartphone users, Airtel recently announced its new prepaid mobile recharge plan of Rs 398 in India. The plan offers Airtel users high-speed internet daily data, unlimited voice calling and more. If users recharge with Rs 398 prepaid plan, they will get 1.5GB of daily 4G data, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, coupled with 90 SMS each day.

This plan comes with a validity period of 70 days. Strangely, the telecom usually offers 100 SMS per day, but with Rs 398 plan, it is offering 90 SMS per day. Besides, Airtel’s one of the biggest rival Reliance Jio will reportedly speed up the 5G release by the second half of calendar 2020 in order to give Airtel and Vodafone tough competition.