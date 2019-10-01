comscore Airtel Digital TV reportedly offering over 45 TV channels at Rs 165
Airtel Digital TV Tamil Regional SD pack now offers over 45 TV channels at Rs 165: Report

The Tamil Regional SD pack from Airtel Digital TV is valid for 6 months. Here is everything you need to know.

  • Published: October 1, 2019 4:19 PM IST
DTH operator Airtel has now launched a new offer for its existing subscribers. The offer is valid on a long term recharge, but the effective price goes much lower. Called Tamil Regional SD pack, it is designed for Tamil users. Here is all you need to know about the new Airtel Digital TV pack.

Tamil Regional SD pack detailed

The pack is available to existing Airtel Digital TV subscribers. Under this pack, users get over 45 channels for Rs 991. The pack validity is 6 months, and the effective price comes down to Rs 165 per month (via DreamDTH).

Now, the Tamil Regional SD pack also attracts 18 percent GST. The final price comes to Rs 1,169 for 6 months. So, the effective monthly price comes down to Rs 195. Thankfully, the cost also includes NCF charges, so you don’t need to pay anything extra.

Tamil Regional SD pack channels

After you subscribe to the pack, you get access to all Tamil Channels, except for Colors Tamil. You also get access to 4 Sports Channels- which includes Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 4. There is one infotainment channel – National Geographic, and some FTA channels as well.

Airtel Digital TV launches all channel packs

The all channels pack from Airtel Digital TV will set you back by Rs 1,675 per month. This will include a pack price of Rs 1,315 and NCF (network connection fee) of Rs 360 per month. This means, over the year, you will end up paying Rs 20,100.

The pack comes with all HD and SD channels that are available on Airtel Digital TV platform. However, there is a small catch. The pack does not include SD channels that already have HD versions. For instance, Start Sports 1 (SD) is not included as the pack already has Star Sports 1 HD. Also, the pack does not include any Service Channels.

