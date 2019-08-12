Airtel Digital TV users can subscribe to new channels with a missed call

Now you’ll be able to subscribe to a channel on your Airtel Digital TV by just giving a missed call. The DTH operator has introduced this new convenient method for its subscribers, who previously had to either visit website, or call customer care service, or had to send an SMS to activate the channel of their choice. While this is new for Airtel Digital TV subscribers, the same is already available to the customers using Dish TV.

The missed call channel activation feature comes in handy and works almost instantly, like the the SMS activation method or others. The Airtel Digital TV users will be able to add channels by giving a missed call to 9154052XXX where the last three digits XXX represents the LCN Number of that channel, reports TelecomTalk.

For example, if any Airtel DTH user wants to subscribe to Star Sports 1, which is channel number 277, then they would be required to give a missed call to 9154052277. This method doesn’t cost of you any call or SMS charges. Alternatively, you can SMS to “Add LCN XXX” SMS along with the LCN number of the channel to add any specific channel to their subscription.

Over the past few months, buying a DTH connection has become affordable than before. Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, D2h had Dish TV have all slashed the prices of their set-top-boxes. The DTH operator has also extended the benefits further to old subscribers who upgrade their connection. The Airtel Digital TV set-top-box is generally available for Rs 1,953, but after the Rs 500 price cut, you can now get it for Rs 1,453. Airtel is further offering Rs 1,000 benefit to the users. The set-top-box can now be availed for Rs 769, which also includes 150 channel bundle.

The usual cost of this channel pack is Rs 452 a month, and you can even select channel packs as per your requirement. It is worth noting that the Rs 769 price does not include NCF (Network Capacity Fee), installation and activation charges, something that you need to pay additionally.