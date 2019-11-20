Airtel is giving a better offer on upgrading to HD connection. The existing Airtel Digital TV consumers with SD set-top-boxes can leverage this offer to upgrade to HD with just a little money of Rs 699. That said, there will be additional Rs 150 charges for the service engineer visit, for which you need to pay separately.

Airtel is not the only DTH operators to offer such upgrades. The other big players like DishTV and Tata Sky also provide similar upgrade offers to their existing customers. Now, the Airtel Digital TV is keeping up with the competition with all kinds of schemes as well. Recently, the DTH operator announced 30 days free subscription and the free installation for all new customers coming onboard.

Airtel said their new Digital TV connection will have 30 days of free subscription and consumers do not need to pay anything to Airtel for DTH installation. However, the additional engineer charges will still be there. The operator has already slashed its Airtel Digital TV standard definition (SD) and high-definition (HD) set-top box charges to Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,300 respectively.

Watch Video: Tata Sky Channel Packs

Airtel offers a wide range of DTH channel packs for new users starting at Rs 271. After choosing their desired set-top box, buyers can select the channel pack from five eligible options. The DTH operator is allowing channel packs priced at Rs 271, Rs 281, Rs 286, Rs 290 and Rs 329. The Airtel Digital TV new connection offer is similar to what DishTV offers. At present, Dish TV is currently the second-largest DTH operator in India.