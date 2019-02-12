Airtel Digital TV will return the remaining balance from its annual and semi-annual plans

If you are an Airtel Digital TV subscriber and already paid for an annual or semi-annual plan before the recent changes in the pricing and packages of TV channels then you don’t need to worry. Airtel has just confirmed that it will be returning the remaining amount to subscribers. This move comes weeks after TRAI made mandatory changes to the pricing and the way users choose their TV channels. TRAI had initially set February 1, 2019, as the deadline for DTH and cable operators to migrate their subscribers to this new system.

As reported previously, some users are yet to migrate to this new TRAI mandated TV channel pack plans. As noted by TelecomTalk, the new TRAI mandated plans are good for customers as they allow television consumers to only select the plans that they are interested in instead of paying for everything. Additionally, the monthly fee that users will have to pay will “subsequently” be “proportional to the channels” that TV watchers are subscribed to providing them with ample amount of choice as well as savings.

According to the report, Airtel Digital TV users who pay on monthly-basis will find it easier to make the switch while long term plan subscribers will receive the remaining amount as a credit for future use. To clarify, if a user is subscribed to a long term plan where the current remaining credit is Rs 3,000 and the same user has opted to a Rs 200 monthly TRAI-mandated plan then the company will keep on deducting Rs 200 from the remaining Rs 3,000 every month.

This way Airtel Digital TV users with long terms plans will not have to worry about paying separately or having their money stuck in the limbo. This is important to note that Airtel is not the first to announce such move and Tata Sky has already announced such a move to make things easier for its subscribers. In case you have not subscribed to a TRAI-mandated plan then the company will automatically migrate you to the plan that is closest to your current plan.