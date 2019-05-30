Airtel eSIM now compatible with Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3 series, iPhone XS, iPhone XR and more

Airtel has announced that its eSIM will be compatible with iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, all-new mid-range Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones, reports TelecomTalk. Apple started the trend of eSIM option with dual SIM iPhones last year and Google followed it with Pixel 3 series of devices. The search giant recently launched the mid-range Pixel 3a series with similar dual-SIM functionality as well. All these phones intake one physical SIM card and the second SIM only works as eSIM.

The eSIM comes hardwired onto the motherboard of the phone with unique identifiers like the ISMIs similar to the standard SIM cards. In India, Airtel and Reliance Jio are supporting eSIM activations. Apple introduced the eSIM technology with Apple Watch first and then followed it to enable dual-SIM functionality on the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

Apple’s dual-SIM feature works differently across the world, except China. The feature was first pushed out iOS 12.1 update to enable dual-SIM functionality on the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. Needless to say that physical Nano-SIM card option works the same way as any other phone, but eSIM option is usually enabled from operator’s side. Google also uses the same hardware technology to use eSIM on Pixel 3 series onwards phones. The key advantage of eSIM connectivity is the enabling of multi-SIM access on the Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a range.

Airtel subscribers can SMS to 121 for the “eSIM” or get in touch with customer care to register. Usually, this is followed by an email from Airtel to activate the eSIM through a QR code. We have already noted down a step by step guide for the Airtel and iPhone eSIM activation. You can read that for reference.

Separately, Reliance Jio users with the new iPhone XS, XS Max or XR can approach Jio stores or Reliance Digital outlets in metro cities to complete the activation. Existing Jio users will have to convert the nano-SIM to an eSIM in order to activate it on the iPhone. This is done through a point-of-sale machine which will need details including the IMEI of the iPhone and other details. A QR code is generated, which can then be scanned on the iPhone to complete the activation. The process is said to be quick, but the actual eSIM activation will take a few hours to be done.