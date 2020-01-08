comscore Airtel expands WiFi calling to four more circles | BGR India
Airtel expands WiFi calling to four more circles; now available in 10 different circles

Airtel has expanded the WiFi Calling feature to four more circles and has added support for more devices as well. Check out the list of compatible circles and devices.

  • Published: January 8, 2020 4:02 PM IST
Bharti Airtel has expanded its WiFi Calling service to a total to 10 circles. The service became available first in Delhi-NCR circle. At the end of December, it was expanded to a total of six circles. Now, the operator has announced that the service has been expanded to 10 circles. The WiFi Calling or Voice over WiFi service is now available in Gujarat, UP (West), Kerala and Maharashtra circles as well. These are the new circles where WiFi Calling has been commercially made available.

Airtel WiFi calling service was previously available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu circles. The operator is also expanding the list of supported devices with the service expansion. According to Telecom Talk, the operator has added Redmi 7A, Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Y3 to list of compatible devices. Some Samsung smartphones have also reportedly gained support for WiFi calling in these circles.

Bharti Airtel was the first to roll out Voice over WiFi service in India. The operator managed to beat Reliance Jio by offering the service in Delhi-NCR circle. Mukesh Ambani-led operator has now commenced WiFi calling service but is limited to only three circles. The list of circles supported by Reliance Jio include Kerala, Maharashtra and Kolkata. With 10 circles, Airtel is certainly ahead of the leading telecom player in the country. The circles where VoWiFi works on Airtel include Delhi NCR, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, UP(West), Maharashtra, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Airtel Wi-Fi calling expanded to Mumbai, Kolkata and more cities: What you need to know

Airtel Wi-Fi calling expanded to Mumbai, Kolkata and more cities: What you need to know

At the time of its commercial launch, Airtel said that WiFi calling will only work on Airtel Broadband. However, multiple users have reached out to BGR India to inform that it works on other ISPs as well. It reportedly works on ACT Fibernet, Spectra and others. Airtel has not officially confirmed support for VoWiFi on other internet service providers. In total, Airtel’s WiFi calling now works on a total of 40 smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2020 4:02 PM IST

