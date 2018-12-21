comscore
Airtel adds Rs 76 first recharge (FRC) prepaid plan for new customers with voice and data benefits

Airtel's plan comes with talktime and data benefits.

  • Published: December 21, 2018 4:53 PM IST
Earlier this year in September, Airtel refreshed its first recharge (FRC) prepaid plans for new customers. These plans started at Rs 178, and went all the way up to Rs 559. However, the company recently removed the Rs 344 and Rs 559 recharge plans, and now added Rs 76 plan.

With this new plan, users get a talktime of Rs 26 and validity of 28 days. The Rs 76 first recharge prepaid plan also includes 100MB of 3G / 4G data. Local and STD calls are charged at 60 paise per minute.

There are three more plans priced at Rs 178, Rs 229 and Rs 495, and all of them offer unlimited local and national calling. The plans also include 100 free local and national SMS daily. The changes come in the form of data allowance and validity of these plans.

Airtel minimum recharge plans under Rs 100 for prepaid users: Talktime, data benefits, validity explained

To begin with, the Rs 178 plan offers 28 days validity, and 1GB of 3G/4G data. The second plan which is priced at Rs 229 also offers 28 days validity, but the data allowance is 1.4GB per day. Lastly, the Rs 495 plan also offers 1.4GB daily data, but the validity of this plan is 84 days. As mentioned above, these are first recharge plans for new customers, and they are only applicable on first and second recharges.

Airtel revises Rs 199 prepaid plan; offers unlimited calls, 2.8GB extra data

You can then opt for a range of plans under Rs 100, which include the likes of Rs 23, Rs 35, Rs 65 and Rs 95. These plans offer 28 days validity, talktime and data benefits. If you want more taktime, data and up to 84 days validity, there are plans priced at Rs 145 and Rs 245. Then there are other plans too that offer daily data and unlimited calling, priced between Rs 199 and Rs 558.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2018 4:53 PM IST

