comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel gets TRAI notice over DTH service disruption
News

Airtel gets TRAI notice over DTH service disruption

News

The notice was sent earlier this week and the company has been given three days' time to respond to it.

  • Published: February 7, 2019 10:28 AM IST
airtel digital tv main

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a showcause notice to telecom and DTH operator Airtel over recent issues of blackout faced by some viewers of its Direct-to-Home (DTH) services during transition to the new tariff regime, sources said.

The notice was sent earlier this week and the company has been given three days’ time to respond to it, people in knowledge of the development told IANS. In a statement, TRAI said that the regulator on Monday issued a direction to all the distribution platform operators (DPO) that there should be no withdrawal or discontinuance of television channels on their platform by any TV service provider.

Responding to a query by IANS, an Airtel spokesperson said: “We have over 15 million customers who are being migrated to the new tariff regime. Due to massive surge in last-minute requests, particularly on January 31 and February 1, few customers may have experienced some delays in provisioning of channels.”

“Customer experience is of paramount importance to us. We remain fully committed to ensuring compliance with all TRAI guidelines and will file our response to the notice,” he added. The new tariff regime for cable and DTH TV services, which mandate consumers to select channels of their choice — either individual channels or bouquets — came into effect on February 1.

TRAI also said in its statement: “The authority has noticed that due to heavy rush, the website of some DPOs have crashed intermittently and a little inconvenience was caused to come subscribers due to sporadic local issues. However, by and large the migration of subscribers to the new regulatory framework has been smooth.”

  • Published Date: February 7, 2019 10:28 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Delhi government tells schools games like PUBG and Fortnite are harmful for kids
thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 specifications leak in detail
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 announced in India, priced at Rs 2,499
thumb-img
News
Samsung patent reveals next-gen S Pen with camera, optical zoom features

Most Popular

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Microsoft fixes Windows 10 update issues

Vodafone Idea Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan launched

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 second flash sale today on Amazon India

Moto G7 series launch today: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 teasers take a dig at Samsung Galaxy M series

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL revises Rs 525 and Rs 725 postpaid plans

News

BSNL revises Rs 525 and Rs 725 postpaid plans
Reliance Jio plans to bundle its own 5G handsets with 5G services by April next year

News

Reliance Jio plans to bundle its own 5G handsets with 5G services by April next year
Vodafone offering 1GB data, unlimited voice calls for Rs 119: All you need to know

News

Vodafone offering 1GB data, unlimited voice calls for Rs 119: All you need to know
New TRAI rules to increase cable TV, DTH bills: Report

News

New TRAI rules to increase cable TV, DTH bills: Report
Nokia launches higher storage and memory variants of 5.1 Plus

News

Nokia launches higher storage and memory variants of 5.1 Plus

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy A9 (2018) स्मार्टफोन 6 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, अब मिल रहा इतने में

Moto G7 सीरीज में आज लॉन्च होंगे 4 स्मार्टफोन! ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

रियलमी की सेल का आज है आखिरी दिन: फ्री मिल रहे हैं ईयरबड्स

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

सोनी Xperia XZ4, 6.5इंच डिस्प्ले और 52मेगापिक्सल बैक कैमरे के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

News

Microsoft fixes Windows 10 update issues
News
Microsoft fixes Windows 10 update issues
Vodafone Idea Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan launched

News

Vodafone Idea Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan launched
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 second flash sale today on Amazon India

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 second flash sale today on Amazon India
Moto G7 series launch today: All you need to know

News

Moto G7 series launch today: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 teasers take a dig at Samsung Galaxy M series

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 teasers take a dig at Samsung Galaxy M series