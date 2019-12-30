comscore Airtel Happy Holidays: Earn stickers, win iPhone 11 Pro Max | BGR India
  • Airtel Happy Holidays gives users a chance to win iPhone 11 Pro Max; here's what you need to know
Airtel Happy Holidays gives users a chance to win iPhone 11 Pro Max; here's what you need to know

Users need to collect all five “Winter Special Stickers” to get an “assured” holiday gift. Sending a sticker to a family member or friend means that both the sender and the receiver get the sticker.

  Published: December 30, 2019 3:15 PM IST
Airtel Happy Holidays

Telecommunication giant Bharti Airtel has kicked off a new promotional event as 2019 approaches its end. As part of the activity, Airtel is asking its users to wish “Happy Holidays” to their family members and friends. Airtel will offer its users a chance to win different stickers by wishing other Airtel subscribers. Users need to collect all five “Winter Special Stickers” to get an “assured” holiday gift. These five stickers include the North Star, a Fantasy Cupcake, Santa Socks, Hot Chocolate, and Snowy Flake stickers. Sending a sticker to a family member or friend means that both the sender and the receiver get the sticker.

Airtel Happy Holidays; Wish and Win contest details

Users can access this “Airtel Happy Holidays” section in the Airtel app in the scrolling “Offers” cards. Here the company claims that users will get a scratch card after collecting all five stickers. The scratch card will provide a chance for the users to win “prizes worth Lakhs!” It is worth noting that interested users need to install the Airtel app on their Android-powered device. The competition is not available for iOS users. Digging into the details regarding the promotion, it will go on till January 7, 2020.

The company also hinted that the rewards are “valid across all services” that Airtel provides. Though, the in-app banner indicates that subscribers can get impressive awards such as Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or a Smart TV. Airtel also stated that users can use WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, or SMS to share “Winter Special Stickers”. It also clarified that users need to send stickers to different users to earn stickers.

In case an Airtel subscriber does have not installed the Airtel app then the link will redirect them to Google Play Store. All the winners from the contest will be notified “within 72 hours” after winning the award. They need to confirm their address in case Airtel needs to send the award. In case the user wins a voucher, Airtel will send the same through SMS within 72 hours. If you have not guessed it, this is similar to the Google Pay stickers contest.

