Airtel India starts bundling Amazon Prime with its Rs 299 prepaid plan: How to get it

Telecom giant Airtel has just announced that it will soon start bundling the Amazon Prime membership along with its newly introduced prepaid plan worth Rs 299. As part of this new plan, Airtel will also offer about 2.5GB 4G data every day along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS messages per day for a period of 28 days. The bundling of the Amazon Prime subscription is part of the #AirtelThanks program to help its subscribers in saving some money. It is worth noting that the validity of the plan is 28 days, and the benefit of the Amazon Prime plan is also limited to 28 days instead of one complete year.

The company also highlighted that this is not the first time that Airtel is offering a bundled Amazon Prime subscription. As previously reported, Airtel postpaid users can also get Amazon Prime membership as part of the Airtel Infinity Postpaid plans at no additional cost. Shashwat Sharma, the Chief Marketing Officer for Bharti Airtel stated, “AirtelThanks has been a hugely successful customer initiative and one of the key asks from our customers was to bring Amazon Prime to the prepaid segment. We are delighted to make this happen with our new prepaid bundle, which is a very powerful proposition.”

Head of Amazon Prime India, “Akshay Sahi” also issued a statement adding, “We are excited to collaborate with Airtel and make Amazon Prime available to more customers. Through the INR 299 Airtel prepaid pack, customers can now experience Amazon Prime for 28 days as a part of their plan, which provides customers an unparalleled combination of shopping and entertainment benefits.”

How to get Amazon Prime membership as part of AirtelThanks program

To get this offer, users can head to their “AirtelThanks” app (formerly known as “My Airtel” app), Airtel India, Amazon India, Amazon Pay or even the nearest Airtel retail store to purchase the new Rs 299 plan. Users don’t really need to do anything as their Amazon Prime membership will be activated through the AirtelThanks app.

The announcement also clarified that users can sign up for the Amazon Prime subscription any time during the 28-day validity and then use the benefits until the pack expires. This really means that users will not get Amazon Prime benefits beyond the expiration date of their Airtel prepaid plan. Airtel clarified that as soon as they buy the plan, they will get a message to download the AirtelThanks app. After downloading the app, they need to open it and tap on “Activate Prime” banner and then log in to their current Amazon account or even create a new one to get the Amazon Prime membership.