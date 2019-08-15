Airtel Internet TV now comes at Rs 2,269; bundled offer, and more

Bharti Airtel has just announced that it is slashing the price of its Internet TV service. According to the latest information available online, Airtel Internet TV will now just be priced at Rs 2,269. This price reduction comes weeks after the company reduced the prices of SD and HD Set-Top boxes by Rs 200. According to the initial report, the company has also introduced a number of new Airtel Internet TV offers. The latest offer allows Internet TV subscribers to get a Google Home Mini smart speaker at a discounted rate.

Airtel Internet TV discount offer and more details

Taking a closer look at the Internet TV service, we realize that subscribers had to pay Rs 3,499 previously. The new Rs 2,269 price point indicates a discount of Rs 1,230. Previously, Airtel offered its users a “Mega HD channel pack” worth Rs 699 with the Rs. 3,499 price. However, the company has stopped offering the pack at the new price. Buyers can still go to the Airtel Internet TV website and get more TV channels.

Google Home Mini Smart Speaker is also available for just Rs 2,499 after a flat Rs 1,500 discount. According to a report by TelecomTalk, the Google Home Mini bundled offer is optional. This means that users are not forced to buy a Google Home Mini if they already have one or are just not interested. All these moves of reducing the price of set-top boxes and the service are done to attract more subscribers.

The reduction in price comes right after its rival Reliance Jio shared details about the commercial launch of Jio Fiber. As previously reported, the services are set to start from September 5, 2019. Reliance Jio also made a number of important announcements across the board. These announcements include revealing Jio Forever plans, Jio Welcome offer, AR and VR-powered features and more.