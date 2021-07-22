comscore Airtel upgrades postpaid plans with more data: Validity, benefits and more
Airtel introduces new postpaid plans with more data, refreshes Family postpaid plans too

Airtel has introduced new Corporate postpaid plans that offer "industry leading data benefits" to serve people's work-from-home and online education needs.

Representational image

To provide people with more data and other benefits, popular telecom operator Airtel has introduced new Corporate postpaid plans in India. These plans are here to cater to the current customer needs that involve the use of high-speed data. Also Read - Airtel partners with Intel for its 5G network development: Details here

In addition to this, Airtel has refreshed the Family postpaid plans for the added members to get more data and benefits. Here’s a look at what the new plans offer. Also Read - How to get free Amazon Prime subscription

New Airtel Corporate postpaid plans

The list of new Airtel postpaid plans starts from Rs 299 and goes up to Rs 1,599. The Rs 299 plan provides users with 30GB of data, unlimited calls, and access to the Airtel Call Manager business tool. The plan also includes other services such as Wynk Music, Artel Xstream Premium, and a year’s Shaw Academy subscription. Also Read - Airtel 5G Mumbai trials show download speeds of 1.2Gbps, upload at 850Mbps

The Rs 349 plan offers 40GB of data. Other benefits remain the same as the Rs 299 plan.

There’s also a Rs 399 plan that provides users with 60GB of data. It also includes unlimited calling and access to a number of business tools such as Tracemate, Google Workspace, and Airtel Call Manager. This plan includes free Wynk Music Premium, Airtel Xstream Premium. Shaw Academy subscription, a year’s Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year, VIP service, and Airtel Secure.

The Rs 499 and the Rs 1,599 plans come with the same benefits as the Rs 399 plan, Except, the former gets 100GB of data while the latter comes with 500GB of data.

All the plans come with a validity of 30 days.

New Family postpaid plans

These are also the new Retail postpaid plans by Airtel. This includes the Rs 399 plan that comes with 40GB of data, unlimited calls, and access to Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream, Shaw Academy (1 year), and free Hellotunes.

The Rs 499 postpaid plan offers 75GB of data and unlimited calls. There’s also free access to 1 year of Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and Shaw Academy. The pack also bundles Wynk Music Premium, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Airtel Secure.

The Rs 999 plan allows users to add 2 members to the plan. It offers 210GB of data (150GB for the main user, 30GB for the second member, 30GB for the third member), unlimited calls, and extra benefits similar to that of the Rs 499 plan.

The Rs 1,599 has the same benefits as the Rs 999 except for the data. It lets you add 1 additional member and provides unlimited data and an IR pack. There’s also a Rs 299 add-on pack that offers 30GB of data, unlimited calls, and the same benefits as the Rs 399 pack.

  Published Date: July 22, 2021 3:47 PM IST

