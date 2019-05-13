Airtel introduces Rs 597 plan for feature phone users with 10GB data, 168 days validity

This time around, Bharti Airtel has launched a new long-validity prepaid plan with 10GB data and 168 days validity for feature phone users. The plan is been called Mera Naya Feature Phone recharge plan and it ahs been priced at Rs 597 with long-term validity and unlimited voice benefits.

As reported by TelecomTalk, this new Mera Naya Feature Phone recharge plan of Rs 597 will vary depending depending on the telecom circle for Airtel. For first time new feature phone customer will get unlimited local, STD mobile calls along with 10GB data for 168 days. The 10GB data will only work on non-4G handsets, and 300 SMS per 28 days will get renewed every 28 days until the pack expires.

In case you are using a 4G or a non-4G device but the phone’s IMEI is older than 30 days, which means you bought your phone over a month ago, then in select circles of Bihar, West Bengal, Orissa, UP-east, UP-west, Gujrat, Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai), Haryana and Madhya Pradesh you will enjoy unlimited local and STD calls with 10GB data for 140 days instead of 168 days. The subscribers will also get 300SMS which will be renewed every 28 days, added report.

For all other circles, the benefits of 10GB data, unlimited calls and 300SMS will remain the same, but the validity of the plan will be reduced to 112 days. Having said that, Airtel has similar plan for 4G smartphone users as well. The plan costs Rs 597 through a prepaid recharge, and offers truly unlimited voice calls, with no fair usage policy (FUP) limit on calls. It also comes with 10GB of high-speed (up to 4G) data and up to 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is also same 168 days, and it is largely focused on users that are looking at more voice calling benefits and SMS, rather than high-speed mobile data.