comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel introduces Rs 597 plan for feature phone users with 10GB data, 168 days validity
News

Airtel introduces Rs 597 plan for feature phone users with 10GB data, 168 days validity

News

Airtel's new Mera Naya Feature Phone recharge plan of Rs 597 will vary depending depending on the telecom circle. For first time new feature phone customer will get unlimited local, STD mobile calls along with 10GB data for 168 days.

  • Updated: May 13, 2019 1:52 PM IST
Airtel

This time around, Bharti Airtel has launched a new long-validity prepaid plan with 10GB data and 168 days validity for feature phone users. The plan is been called Mera Naya Feature Phone recharge plan and it ahs been priced at Rs 597 with long-term validity and unlimited voice benefits.

As reported by TelecomTalk, this new Mera Naya Feature Phone recharge plan of Rs 597 will vary depending depending on the telecom circle for Airtel. For first time new feature phone customer will get unlimited local, STD mobile calls along with 10GB data for 168 days. The 10GB data will only work on non-4G handsets, and 300 SMS per 28 days will get renewed every 28 days until the pack expires.

Airtel rolls out new Rs 129, Rs 249 prepaid plans and free life cover worth Rs 4 lakh

Also Read

Airtel rolls out new Rs 129, Rs 249 prepaid plans and free life cover worth Rs 4 lakh

In case you are using a 4G or a non-4G device but the phone’s IMEI is older than 30 days, which means you bought your phone over a month ago, then in select circles of Bihar, West Bengal, Orissa, UP-east, UP-west, Gujrat, Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai), Haryana and Madhya Pradesh you will enjoy unlimited local and STD calls with 10GB data for 140 days instead of 168 days. The subscribers will also get 300SMS which will be renewed every 28 days, added report.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

For all other circles, the benefits of 10GB data, unlimited calls and 300SMS will remain the same, but the validity of the plan will be reduced to 112 days. Having said that, Airtel has similar plan for 4G smartphone users as well. The plan costs Rs 597 through a prepaid recharge, and offers truly unlimited voice calls, with no fair usage policy (FUP) limit on calls. It also comes with 10GB of high-speed (up to 4G) data and up to 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is also same 168 days, and it is largely focused on users that are looking at more voice calling benefits and SMS, rather than high-speed mobile data.

  • Published Date: May 13, 2019 12:39 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 13, 2019 1:52 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched
News
Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched
Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color

News

Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color

Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale in India

News

Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale in India

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Realme X appears in poster ahead of launch

News

Realme X appears in poster ahead of launch

Most Popular

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched

Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color

Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale in India

Seriously look at breaking up Facebook: Kamala Harris

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched

News

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched
Airtel rolls out new Rs 129, Rs 249 prepaid plans

News

Airtel rolls out new Rs 129, Rs 249 prepaid plans
BSNL revises STV 47 and STV 198 to offer more data benefits

News

BSNL revises STV 47 and STV 198 to offer more data benefits
Airtel 4G Hotspot plan price in India is now Rs 399

News

Airtel 4G Hotspot plan price in India is now Rs 399
Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300 in May 2019

News

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300 in May 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo ने लॉन्च किया Vivo V15 Pro का 8GB रैम और Vivo V15 का नया कलर वेरिएंट

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आया पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरे वाले Realme X का पोस्टर, कंफर्म हुई कई स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ऑफलाइन सस्ता हुआ पॉप-अप सेल्फी वाला Vivo V15 Pro स्मार्टफोन

Oppo ने लॉन्च किया F11 Pro का नया यूनिक Waterfall Gray कलर वेरिएंट

Redmi Note 7 Pro Sale : 15 मई को एक बार फिर सेल पर आएगा Redmi Note 7 Pro, जानें ऑफर और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched
News
Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched
Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color

News

Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color
Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale in India

News

Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale in India
Seriously look at breaking up Facebook: Kamala Harris

News

Seriously look at breaking up Facebook: Kamala Harris
OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review