Airtel introduces Rs 97 prepaid plan with 2GB of data and 14 days validity

Bharti Airtel is not done fighting the tariff war with Reliance Jio. While the data war seems to have eased, the tariff war does not have an end just yet. Airtel, in particular, wants to keep fighting this war with Reliance Jio and Vodafone. The telco has now introduced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 97 for its prepaid subscribers. The new Airtel prepaid plan could be an attempt to counter Reliance Jio’s new Rs 148 plan that was launched a few weeks back.

Bharti Airtel Rs 97 prepaid plan: All you need to know

The Rs 97 plan is a unique offering that varies greatly from combo plans offered by the operator. With Rs 97 prepaid plan, Airtel is offering its subscribers access to 2GB of data for the entire validity period of 14 days. The plan will appeal to travelers and those looking for a short term option on Airtel’s network. The plan also offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for the entire validity period.

The new Rs 97 prepaid plan from Airtel seems to have been inspired by the Rs 148 prepaid plan from the operator. The Rs 148 prepaid pack introduced a few days back bundles 3GB of data and comes with a validity of 28 days. The prepaid plan also comes bundled with 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling benefit. Airtel is trying to appeal to customers who don’t seek a large amount of data and instead need calling benefits.

The plans are a departure from those prepaid packs which offer daily data benefit. For the most part, operators have focused on introducing daily data packs in the past year. However, these new plans seem to focus on offering bundled data, voice calls and SMS benefits to its customer. Bharti Airtel also recently revised its long-term prepaid plan priced at Rs 1,699. The plan now offers 1.4GB daily data benefit as opposed to 1GB data offered previously.