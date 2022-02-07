comscore Airtel to make India 5G ready with a Rs 1.17 lakh crore investment
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India: Here’s what it plans to do
News

Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India: Here’s what it plans to do

News

Airtel will also hold a general meeting on February 26 during which it will seek approval for giving a 1.28% stake of the company to Google.

Airtel price Hike

Image Credit: Airtel

Bharti Airtel is planning to invest a sum of Rs 1.17 lakh crore in its various subsidiaries in India over the span of next five years to strengthen its infrastructure in India. According to a PTI report, the company is planning to invest the amount via business transactions with its subsidiaries like Indus Towers, Nxtra and Bharti Hexacom. Also Read - Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good

The telecom giant will spend Rs 88,000 crore in business with mobile tower company Indus Towers, Rs 15,000 crore for availing services of data centre firm Nxtra and transaction of up to Rs 14,000 crore with Bharti Hexacom, which offers cellular service, broadband service and telecom service. Furthermore, the report said that Airtel will invest up to Rs 17,000 crore in Indus Towers in the span of next four financial years and Rs 20,000 crore in 2025-26. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G India launch on Feb 14: Looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro

These investments will help in strengthening its infrastructure and help in the rollout of 5G services in India starting later this year. “Given the 5G developments globally, it is likely that 5G will soon start to become a reality in India also, slowly in the key cities and then going into the rest of India across the length and breadth of our current network,” the regulatory notice said. Also Read - Tecno Pova 5G India launch date revealed: Here's a close look at the phone

“Therefore, considering the increased requirements of passive infrastructure during massive 5G rollouts, the Company proposing the higher amount of transactions of upto Rs 20,000 crore per annum with Indus Towers for FY 2025-26,” it added.

Notably, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while announcing the Union Budget earlier this month said that 5G spectrum auction will be complete this year and that deployment of 5G services in India will begin in the financial year 2022-23.

In addition to this, Airtel will hold a general meeting on February 26 during which it will seek approval for giving a 1.28% stake of the company to Google for an investment of about Rs 7,500 crore.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 7, 2022 10:57 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready
News
Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready
Twitter to let users slide into DMs more easily

Apps

Twitter to let users slide into DMs more easily

Check out deals on Apple iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 11 available on Amazon

Deals

Check out deals on Apple iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 11 available on Amazon

WhatsApp brings global audio player to Desktop app

Apps

WhatsApp brings global audio player to Desktop app

Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good

News

Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MeitY has a few job openings if you are interested

Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready

Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good

Infinix Zero 5G India launch on Feb 14: Looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro

Apple Music no longer offering 3 month trials

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready

News

Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready
Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good

News

Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good
Infinix Zero 5G India launch on Feb 14: Looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 5G India launch on Feb 14: Looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro
Tecno Pova 5G India launch date revealed

Mobiles

Tecno Pova 5G India launch date revealed
Apple reportedly getting ready to launch new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Mini on March 8

News

Apple reportedly getting ready to launch new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Mini on March 8

हिंदी समाचार

Twitter टेस्ट कर रहा है DM शॉर्टकट बटन, मगर क्या बढ़ा देगा यह यूजर्स की परेशानी?

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (7 February): जीतें Adventure Weapon Loot Crate समेत कई रिवॉर्ड, जानें पूरा तरीक

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 का आधिकारिक My 2022 app बना खतरा: रिपोर्ट

Garena Free Fire पर चढ़ा वैलेंटाइन का रंग, नए इवेंट में आए एक्सक्लूसिव बंडल और इमोट

Google Chrome ने 8 साल बाद बदला लोगो, क्या आप बता सकते हैं फर्क?

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

MeitY has a few job openings if you are interested
News
MeitY has a few job openings if you are interested
Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready

News

Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready
Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good

News

Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good
Infinix Zero 5G India launch on Feb 14: Looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 5G India launch on Feb 14: Looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro
Apple Music no longer offering 3 month trials

Apps

Apple Music no longer offering 3 month trials

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers