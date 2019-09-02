comscore Airtel launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick launched; price, offers
Airtel launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick for Rs 3,999: Launch offers, subscription details and more

Bharti Airtel has launched its new converged digital entertainment platform 'Airtel Xstream', and the two devices - 'Airtel Xstream Stick' and 'Airtel Xstream Box' - in India. The service is claimed t

  Published: September 2, 2019 3:29 PM IST
Bharti Airtel has launched its new converged digital entertainment platform ‘Airtel Xstream’, and the two devices – ‘Airtel Xstream Stick’ and ‘Airtel Xstream Box’ – in India. The service is claimed to bring one of the widest entertainment catalogues – hundreds of satellite TV channels, OTT apps, tens of thousands of movies, songs and shows in English, Hindi and multiple Indian languages.

Not just the OTT apps and other services, Airtel notes that the Xstream devices are future ready platform for connected homes. It will also be the IoT gateway for enabling a range of solutions for your connected home. Both the Airtel Xstream Stick and Airtel Xstream Box are priced at Rs 3,999 each.

For the launch of Airtel Xstream Stick and Airtel Xstream Box, the firm has partnered with Flipkart as the exclusive online partner. The stick will be available starting today across leading Airtel retail stores, Airtel online store, top electronic retail chains like Croma and Vijay Sales.The firm is offering exclusive benefits for Airtel Thanks customers. They will get free access to premium content from Airtel’s content catalogue along with offers on a range of other services. Here are the details.

The Airtel Xstream Stick is an Android 8.0 based OTT dongle device, which is designed for plug & play experience on any TV screen. It comes with with built-in Chromecast and is backed by a 1.6 Ghz processor. The stick remote comes with voice enabled search feature and Bluetooth 4.2.Airtel has noted that the stick comes with a single subscription plan that provides access to all digital entertainment at a one-stop destination with over 10,000 movies and shows from top OTT content partners like ZEE5, Hooq, Hoi Choi, Eros Now, HungamaPlay, ShemarooMe, Ultra and Curiosity Stream, in addition to over six million songs from Wynk Music’s library.

The Airtel Xstream Stick will also provide access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other Google Play store applications to enable users to download any app of their choice. The device will be available for Rs 3999 with complimentary access to the content subscription plan for all Airtel Thanks Platinum and Gold customers. All other customers will get free access to the content for the first 30 days and will need to subscribe to a Rs 999 annual plan to continue enjoying the exciting content catalogue.

Powered by Android 9.0, the Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid Box will bring satellite TV and OTT content together in one device. The Airtel Xstream Box has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and built-in Chromecast. It comes with a universal remote that features Google Assistant based voice search and hot keys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Priced at Rs 3,999, the Airtel Xstream Box comes with a complimentary one year subscription (worth Rs 999) to all Airtel Xstream app content in addition to one month subscription to a HD DTH pack. All existing Airtel Digital TV customers will be able to upgrade to Airtel Xstream Box at a special price of Rs 2,249 only.

