Airtel minimum recharge plans under Rs 100 for prepaid users: Talktime, data benefits, validity explained

Airtel’s minimum recharge prepaid plans start at Rs 23.

  • Published: December 20, 2018 12:53 PM IST
bharti-airtel-sim-card-stock-image-bgr-india

Image Credit: Ritesh Bendre

The arrival of Reliance Jio changed the telecom landscape in India two years ago. Calling has become almost free, and data has also become cheaper. But that also brought a recent change where the lifetime free incoming service has been discontinued by operators, and now, to keep your number active, you’ll have to recharge your mobile number once every 28 days. Thankfully, the prepaid recharge plans are affordable, and here’s a look at the options under Rs 100.

Airtel Rs 23 smart recharge

If you have an Airtel connection, the minimum prepaid recharge plan starts at Rs 23. Under this plan, users get 28 days validity, and outgoing local and STD calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per second. Local SMS will be charged at Re 1, whereas national SMS will be charged at Rs 1.5 per message.

It is worth noting that the plan does not come with any talktime or data. If you want to make calls, and don’t have enough balance, you’ll have to make a top-up recharge of Rs 10, which gives Rs 7 talktime. While this is the cheapest, there are recharges priced at Rs 1,000 that gives Rs 1,000 talktime, and Rs 5,000, that offer Rs 5,000 worth talktime.

Airtel Rs 35 smart recharge plan

The second plan is priced at Rs 35, and users get a talktime of Rs 26.66. Outgoing calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per second, and messages will be charged at Re 1 for local, and Rs 1.5 for STD. The plan comes with 28 days validity and also includes 100MB 2G/3G/4G data.

Airtel Rs 65 smart recharge plan

The next plan is priced at Rs 65, and users get a talktime of Rs 55. All local and national outgoing calls will be charged at Re 1 per second, and the plan also includes 200MB 2G/3G/4G data. The plan is valid for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 95 smart recharge plan

The last plan is priced at Rs 95, and it comes with full talktime of Rs 95. Outgoing local and national calls will be charged at 30 paise per minute. With a validity of 28 days, the plan also includes 500MB 2G/3G/4G data.

If you have a budget above Rs 100, there are two plans priced at Rs 145 and Rs 245, both offering full talktime. While outgoing call charges are the same, 30 paise per minute, the difference is in the data bundled with the plan and validity. The Rs 145 plan comes with 1GB 2G/3G/4G data, and 42 days validity. The Rs 245 plan, on the other hand, comes with 84 days validity, and offers 2GB 2G/3G/4G data.

You can recharge your Airtel prepaid number with any of these plans from MyAirtel app, Airtel.in website, Paytm, Freecharge, MobiKwik, Amazon Pay, and among others. You can also make these recharges from your local general stores that offer mobile recharges.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2018 12:53 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

101 रुपये में घर ले आएं वीवो के स्मार्टफोन

फीचर फोन का शिपमेंट लगातार चौथे क्वॉर्टर में बढ़ा, iTel और HMD Global टॉप ब्रांड

Honor V20 की कीमत, Maserati Edition लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक

शाओमी Mijia Smart Air Conditioner हुआ लॉन्च, 27 दिसंबर को होगी सेल

Coolpad ने बेहद कम कीमत में उतारे 3 स्मार्टफोन , जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

