Airtel is currently offering only three long term prepaid recharge plans, which includes Rs 597, Rs 998 and Rs 1,699. To begin with, with the most affordable Rs 597 plan, Airtel is giving 6GB data for the entire period. This plan comes with a validity period of 168 days, which is nearly six months of validity. Moreover, the company is also offering unlimited call benefits and 300 SMS per 28 days.

It should be noted that this long-term Airtel plan is aimed towards call-oriented users. This plan wouldn’t benefit those users desiring unlimited data. Furthermore, apart from these, Airtel is also giving access to a subscription to Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Norton Mobile Security for a year.

The second Rs 998 prepaid recharge plan from Airtel comes with a long validity period of 336 days, which is nearly 11 months. Similar to the Rs 597 plan, this plan too is more of a voice-oriented. The prepaid plan carries 300 SMS per day benefits, Telecomtalk reports. However, the operator only offers 12GB of data benefits for the entire validity period. The additional benefits in this lon-term Airtel plan include a Premium subscription to Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music and Norton Mobile Security for a year.

Lastly, the third Rs 1,699 prepaid long term plan from the company not only offers daily data, but also unlimited calling benefits. It comes with a validity period of 365 days, and includes 1.4GB daily data benefit as well. With this plan, one also gets 100 SMS per day, Wynk Music subscription and Airtel Xstream App Premium subscription. The plan also includes Norton Mobile Security subcription for a year.

Besides, recently, Airtel launched its new converged digital entertainment platform ‘Airtel Xstream’. Along with it we also see the launch of two more devices – ‘Airtel Xstream Stick’ and ‘Airtel Xstream Box’. The service claims to bring one of the widest entertainment catalogs. These include hundreds of satellite TV channels, OTT apps, tens of thousands of movies, songs and shows in various languages. Not just the OTT apps and other services, Airtel also notes that the Xstream devices are a future-ready platform for connected homes. Both the Airtel Xstream Stick and Airtel Xstream Box are priced at Rs 3,999 each.