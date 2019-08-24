Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28

Airtel has introduced one more data add-on for prepaid subscribers. The new data add-on pack of Rs 175 will provide benefits of 6GB data for a period of 28 days with added SMS benefits. After the addition, Airtel now has a total of five data add-ons in prepaid portfolio, reports TelecomTalk. The prices of these data add-ons are Rs 28, Rs 48, Rs 92, Rs 98 and Rs 175.

Earlier, Airtel used to offer four data add-ons to the subscribers. But now the new Rs 175 prepaid data add-on pack is been added, which strangely offers 6GB data benefit as the Rs 98 pack. The difference between the Rs 98 and Rs 175 data add-on packs is negligible. The Rs 98 data add-on pack also offer 6GB of data benefit with 28 days validity.

Airtel prepaid data add-on packs

The Rs 28 Airtel prepaid data add-on pack is cheapest among the five current packs. It is available with 500MB of data with a validity of 28 days. The Rs 48 prepaid data pack ships with 3GB data with a marginal extra price.

With Reliance Jio gearing up to launch its JioFiber services in the country, Airtel adde ‘Smart Bytes’ add-ons for its broadband users. In case you run out of that data, then there are few options available and these start at as low as Rs 99. The Smart Bytes add-on plans by Airtel are like the top-up recharge.

The first one starts at Rs 99, and subscribers get 5GB add-on data for the billing cycle. Similarly, Airtel also has Smart Bytes add-on offering 15GB additional data at Rs 199, 25GB additional data at Rs 299, 50GB additional data at Rs 499, 90GB additional data at Rs 799 and 200GB additional data at Rs 1,499.