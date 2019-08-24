comscore Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28
News

Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28

News

Earlier, Airtel used to offer four data add-ons to the subscribers. But now the new Rs 175 prepaid data add-on pack is been added, which strangely offers 6GB data benefit as the Rs 98 pack.

  • Published: August 24, 2019 4:19 PM IST
airtel-stock-image-bgr-india-2

Airtel has introduced one more data add-on for prepaid subscribers. The new data add-on pack of Rs 175 will provide benefits of 6GB data for a period of 28 days with added SMS benefits. After the addition, Airtel now has a total of five data add-ons in prepaid portfolio, reports TelecomTalk. The prices of these data add-ons are Rs 28, Rs 48, Rs 92, Rs 98 and Rs 175.

Earlier, Airtel used to offer four data add-ons to the subscribers. But now the new Rs 175 prepaid data add-on pack is been added, which strangely offers 6GB data benefit as the Rs 98 pack. The difference between the Rs 98 and Rs 175 data add-on packs is negligible. The Rs 98 data add-on pack also offer 6GB of data benefit with 28 days validity.

Airtel prepaid data add-on packs

The Rs 28 Airtel prepaid data add-on pack is cheapest among the five current packs. It is available with 500MB of data with a validity of 28 days. The Rs 48 prepaid data pack ships with 3GB data with a marginal extra price.

With Reliance Jio gearing up to launch its JioFiber services in the country, Airtel adde ‘Smart Bytes’ add-ons for its broadband users. In case you run out of that data, then there are few options available and these start at as low as Rs 99. The Smart Bytes add-on plans by Airtel are like the top-up recharge.

The first one starts at Rs 99, and subscribers get 5GB add-on data for the billing cycle. Similarly, Airtel also has Smart Bytes add-on offering 15GB additional data at Rs 199, 25GB additional data at Rs 299, 50GB additional data at Rs 499, 90GB additional data at Rs 799 and 200GB additional data at Rs 1,499.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 24, 2019 4:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M30s to launch with 48MP camera in India next month: Report
News
Samsung Galaxy M30s to launch with 48MP camera in India next month: Report
Sony launches new 5mm F1.8 full-frame lens in India

News

Sony launches new 5mm F1.8 full-frame lens in India

BSNL now offers free Amazon Prime to all annual broadband plans starting Rs 399

News

BSNL now offers free Amazon Prime to all annual broadband plans starting Rs 399

Lenovo to launch 'Note' series smartphone on September 5

News

Lenovo to launch 'Note' series smartphone on September 5

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Features

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Most Popular

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28

Samsung Galaxy M30s to launch with 48MP camera in India next month: Report

Sony launches new 5mm F1.8 full-frame lens in India

BSNL now offers free Amazon Prime to all annual broadband plans starting Rs 399

Lenovo to launch 'Note' series smartphone on September 5

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28

News

Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28
Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla

News

Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla
Vodafone brings back Rs 20 talk time plan for prepaid subscribers

News

Vodafone brings back Rs 20 talk time plan for prepaid subscribers
Airtel to bundle free Android set-top-box and HD LED TV: Report

News

Airtel to bundle free Android set-top-box and HD LED TV: Report
Airtel Premium broadband plan ships with 1000GB extra data: All you need to know

News

Airtel Premium broadband plan ships with 1000GB extra data: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo 5 सितंबर को न्यू 'Note' सीरीज का नया स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगा

JioFiber को टक्कर: BSNL 399 रुपये वाले प्लान में दे रहा है Amazon Prime subscription

Motorola One Action vs Realme 5 Pro vs HTC Wildfire X: प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स में क्या है अंतर

Nokia 7.1 और Nokia 6.1 Plus की कीमत Amazon.in, Nokia.com पर हुई कम

Vodafone ने फिर पेश किया 20 रुपये रिचार्ज प्लान, फुल टॉक टाइम के साथ मिलेगी 28 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

News

Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28
News
Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28
Samsung Galaxy M30s to launch with 48MP camera in India next month: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s to launch with 48MP camera in India next month: Report
Sony launches new 5mm F1.8 full-frame lens in India

News

Sony launches new 5mm F1.8 full-frame lens in India
BSNL now offers free Amazon Prime to all annual broadband plans starting Rs 399

News

BSNL now offers free Amazon Prime to all annual broadband plans starting Rs 399
Lenovo to launch 'Note' series smartphone on September 5

News

Lenovo to launch 'Note' series smartphone on September 5