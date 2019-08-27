Airtel is offering bonus data to its customers on select prepaid recharge plans. The company has reportedly extended the bonus data offer to some of its plans. This benefit was first launched for Airtel prepaid plans, including Rs 399, Rs 448 and Rs 499. But now the additional data offer is not available with all the plans.

The telecom operator is giving the bonus data offer on plans like Rs 558 and Rs 509. With these prepaid plans, you can get extra 400MB data per day. Airtel users can get 250MB bonus data in a day with Rs 499 Airtel prepaid plan, TelecomTalk reports. It is important to note that if you recharge your Airtel number via Airtel Thanks app, then only you would get the bonus data.

For example, under normal circumstances, on the purchase of the Rs 558 Airtel prepaid recharge plan, one will get 3GB data per day with 82 days validity. Apart from this, customers will also be able to access Wynk Music, Norton Antivirus, and the 4G device cashback benefits. And if you recharge your number via the company’s “Airtel Thanks” app, then one can avail 32GB extra data offer. Notably, the company will give a total “32GB additional data in the subscription period, which amounts to 400MB of extra data per day.”

Talking about Airtel’s Rs 499 prepaid plan, it ships with 250MB bonus daily data benefit. Originally, you get 2GB data per day with this plan, which comes with a validity period of 82 days. So, if you recharge your Airtel number using the Airtel Thanks app, you will get “20GB extra data over the subscription period or 250MB extra data in a day.”

Needless to say, as part of Airtel Thanks, subscribers will also get to enjoy benefits like Wynk Music, a premium subscription to Airtel TV, access to content from ZEE5, HOOQ, Eros Now, ALT Balaji, Norton security, Device cashback and more.