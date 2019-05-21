comscore
Airtel offering 400MB extra daily data with select prepaid plans

Airtel has three prepaid plans where it is offering 400MB extra data on a daily basis. Besides, other benefits include access to Amazon Prime and Netflix.

  • Published: May 21, 2019 9:32 AM IST
Airtel has been pretty aggressive with its voice and data plans to better compete with the likes of Vodafone and Reliance Jio. But, beyond that, the telco is also working on offering other interesting benefits to the users. For instance, Airtel recently started bundling Airtel TV subscription which allows users to stream over 350 live TV channels, over 10,000 movies, and stream content from ZEE5 and HOOQ.

Users also get Norton Mobile Security with cloud backup for one year, and unlimited music download on Wynk music. Now, to make the prepaid plans even more lucrative, Airtel has started shipping select prepaid plans with extra 400MB daily data. Spotted by TelecomTalk, the eligible plans for the same include Rs 399, Rs 448 and Rs 499. When we checked, the benefits were visible through Airtel mobile app, but the same benefits weren’t showing up on the website.

Starting with Rs 399 plan, it comes with 84 days validity and 1GB daily data. But with the new benefits, users will get 400MB extra data, making it a total of 1.4GB data daily. Through the validity, users can download a total of up to 117.6GB data.

The next plan is priced at Rs 448, which comes with 82 days validity and 1.5GB daily data. Add the extra 400MB to the mix, and users get a total of 1.9GB daily data, and up to 155.8GB monthly data. Lastly, there is Rs 499 plan as well, which offers 84 days validity and 2GB daily data. Adding 400MB extra data to the mix, you get 2.4GB daily data, and a total of up to 196.8GB data through the validity.

All these plans also come with unlimited national roaming, unlimited local and STD calling without any FUP, and 100 free local and national SMS daily.

