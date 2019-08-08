comscore Airtel offering 'Smart Bytes' Broadband data add-on plans starting Rs 99
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel offering 'Smart Bytes' Broadband data add-on plans starting at Rs 99
News

Airtel offering 'Smart Bytes' Broadband data add-on plans starting at Rs 99

News

Airtel has always shipped good amount of monthly data for its broadband plan users. Not just that, the telecom major have also actively distributed free bonus data over-and-above fixed monthly data.

  • Published: August 8, 2019 11:04 AM IST
Airtel_Thanks-official

With Reliance Jio gearing up to launch its GigaFiber services in the country, it is expected that the high-speed broadband industry might see a price war like telecom very soon. Reliance Jio is all set to host its AGM on August 12, and the telco is likely to make the Jio GigaFiber service commercial on that day. Now ahead of Jio GigaFiber, we have seen prominent players like Airtel and ACT giving away various offers and bonus data to its subscribers on select plans.

Airtel has always shipped good amount of monthly data for its broadband plan users. Not just that, the telecom major has also actively distributed free bonus data over-and-above fixed monthly data. Airtel Broadband plans below Rs 1,999 come with limited monthly data, and that’s why the company has these ‘Smart Bytes’ add-ons. In case you run out of that data, then there are few options available and these start at as low as Rs 99.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber 'activation request' emails are fake: Check details

Also Read

Reliance Jio GigaFiber 'activation request' emails are fake: Check details

Airtel Smart Bytes add-ons

The Smart Bytes add-on plans by Airtel are like the top-up recharge. The first one starts at Rs 99, and subscribers get 5GB add-on data for the billing cycle. Similarly, Airtel also has Smart Bytes add-on offering 15GB additional data at Rs 199. But in case you need more data, then 25GB additional data costs Rs 299. Even more, 50GB additional data at Rs 499, 90GB additional data at Rs 799 and 200GB additional data at Rs 1,499, reports TelecomTalk. In case users exhaust their monthly quota, then these Smart Bytes add-ons come in very effective.

Recently, the telco made a new announcement regarding its customer rewards program “Airtel Thanks”. The company said it is now expanding the program to its “V-Fiber” Home Broadband customers. The benefits range from more Internet speeds to larger data caps with rollover and better service experience.

Additionally, Bharti Airtel will offer a free subscription for Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, Airtel TV, and more. The exact benefit and duration of the benefit will depend on the V-Fiber plan that the customer has opted for. Airtel also claimed that it is offering “unmatched value” to its customers with the help of its “AirtelThanks” program.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 8, 2019 11:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different

Editor's Pick

Airtel offering 'Smart Bytes' Broadband data add-on plans starting at Rs 99
News
Airtel offering 'Smart Bytes' Broadband data add-on plans starting at Rs 99
The centre informs Bombay HC that it is difficult to ban PUBG: Report

Gaming

The centre informs Bombay HC that it is difficult to ban PUBG: Report

Xiaomi Redmi teases 108MP camera; to launch a 64-megapixel camera smartphone soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi teases 108MP camera; to launch a 64-megapixel camera smartphone soon

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 series smartphones updated

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 series smartphones updated

Apple iPhone may soon be able to measure blood pressure with a selfie video

News

Apple iPhone may soon be able to measure blood pressure with a selfie video

Most Popular

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

WhatsApp Boomerang-like feature may come soon

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Airtel offering 'Smart Bytes' Broadband data add-on plans starting at Rs 99

Xiaomi Redmi teases 108MP camera; to launch a 64-megapixel camera smartphone soon

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 series smartphones updated

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart, Amazon Independence Day sale: Top phone deals and offers

Deals

Flipkart, Amazon Independence Day sale: Top phone deals and offers
Xiaomi Mi Band 3 price in India slashed

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 price in India slashed
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
Airtel offering 'Smart Bytes' Broadband data add-on plans starting at Rs 99

News

Airtel offering 'Smart Bytes' Broadband data add-on plans starting at Rs 99
Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition first sale on August 8

News

Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition first sale on August 8

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 और Galaxy Note 10+ की भारतीय कीमत, सेल डेट, प्री-ऑर्डर का हुआ खुलासा

55-inch smart LED TVs को किराए पर 1,799 रुपये में ले आएं घर, क्या यह है फायदे का सौदा ?

PUBG में चीटिंग और हैकिंग करने वालो की खैर नहीं, डेवलपर्स ने 10 साल के लिए बैन किए कई प्लेयर्स

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 भारत में 9,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Flipkart National shopping Days सेल हुई लाइव, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा हैं बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

WhatsApp Boomerang-like feature may come soon
News
WhatsApp Boomerang-like feature may come soon
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
Airtel offering 'Smart Bytes' Broadband data add-on plans starting at Rs 99

News

Airtel offering 'Smart Bytes' Broadband data add-on plans starting at Rs 99
Xiaomi Redmi teases 108MP camera; to launch a 64-megapixel camera smartphone soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi teases 108MP camera; to launch a 64-megapixel camera smartphone soon
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 series smartphones updated

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 series smartphones updated