With Reliance Jio gearing up to launch its GigaFiber services in the country, it is expected that the high-speed broadband industry might see a price war like telecom very soon. Reliance Jio is all set to host its AGM on August 12, and the telco is likely to make the Jio GigaFiber service commercial on that day. Now ahead of Jio GigaFiber, we have seen prominent players like Airtel and ACT giving away various offers and bonus data to its subscribers on select plans.

Airtel has always shipped good amount of monthly data for its broadband plan users. Not just that, the telecom major has also actively distributed free bonus data over-and-above fixed monthly data. Airtel Broadband plans below Rs 1,999 come with limited monthly data, and that’s why the company has these ‘Smart Bytes’ add-ons. In case you run out of that data, then there are few options available and these start at as low as Rs 99.

Airtel Smart Bytes add-ons

The Smart Bytes add-on plans by Airtel are like the top-up recharge. The first one starts at Rs 99, and subscribers get 5GB add-on data for the billing cycle. Similarly, Airtel also has Smart Bytes add-on offering 15GB additional data at Rs 199. But in case you need more data, then 25GB additional data costs Rs 299. Even more, 50GB additional data at Rs 499, 90GB additional data at Rs 799 and 200GB additional data at Rs 1,499, reports TelecomTalk. In case users exhaust their monthly quota, then these Smart Bytes add-ons come in very effective.

Recently, the telco made a new announcement regarding its customer rewards program “Airtel Thanks”. The company said it is now expanding the program to its “V-Fiber” Home Broadband customers. The benefits range from more Internet speeds to larger data caps with rollover and better service experience.

Additionally, Bharti Airtel will offer a free subscription for Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, Airtel TV, and more. The exact benefit and duration of the benefit will depend on the V-Fiber plan that the customer has opted for. Airtel also claimed that it is offering “unmatched value” to its customers with the help of its “AirtelThanks” program.