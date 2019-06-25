Airtel prepaid subscribers can avail free 20GB data if they are on Rs 399 plan or above. But there’s a catch. Telecom major Bharti Airtel has started offering up to 20GB additional data with some of its prepaid plans. This data will be provided to all Rs 399 prepaid recharges and above, but the data allowance may vary. Also, Airtel will not add the complimentary data in your 4G mobile data account.

In a bid to draw more subscribers, Airtel has introduced the offer for its most popular pack of Rs 399 and above, reports TelecomTalk. Subscribers however will only be able to use this extra data in Airtel Wi-Fi Zones. Reportedly, the data allowance can vary between 5GB, 10GB, and 20GB.

The telecom company has quite a few Wi-Fi Zone across India. The company notes that these Zones are free Wi-Fi hotspots that are present in select metro cities across 500 spots. Subscribers with Rs 399 plan or above will be able to avail the assigned data by the company in these Wi-Fi Zones.

How to avail the extra data

In order to avail the assigned data depending upon your Airtel prepaid plan, subscribers will have to be present in the Wi-Fi Zone. They will then be required to connect to the Wi-Fi network through the My Airtel app first. Usually, these networks are assigned with @Free Airtel Wi-Fi name. Once connected, the device will be verified by the telecom operator, and thereafter the allocated data could be accessed.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

Most recently, the telco took away the paid subscription of ‘Hello Tunes’. Now all postpaid and prepaid Airtel mobile subscribers can get unlimited Hello Tunes for free. These can be set through Wynk Music app. The company says that all the 40 million songs on Wynk Music’s library is now available as ‘Hello Tunes.’ The operator will also not charge any monthly subscription fee. Notably, this benefit will be available to all Airtel users on prepaid bundles or postpaid plans of Rs 129 and above.