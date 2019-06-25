comscore Airtel prepaid plan: How to get free 20GB data | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel offering up to 20GB free data on Rs 399 prepaid plan and above: How to get it
News

Airtel offering up to 20GB free data on Rs 399 prepaid plan and above: How to get it

News

The free data will be provided to all Rs 399 Airtel prepaid plans and above, but the data allowance may vary. Also, Airtel will not add the complimentary data in your 4G mobile data account.

  • Published: June 25, 2019 12:18 PM IST
airtel-stock-image-bgr-india-2

Airtel prepaid subscribers can avail free 20GB data if they are on Rs 399 plan or above. But there’s a catch. Telecom major Bharti Airtel has started offering up to 20GB additional data with some of its prepaid plans. This data will be provided to all Rs 399 prepaid recharges and above, but the data allowance may vary. Also, Airtel will not add the complimentary data in your 4G mobile data account.

In a bid to draw more subscribers, Airtel has introduced the offer for its most popular pack of Rs 399 and above, reports TelecomTalk. Subscribers however will only be able to use this extra data in Airtel Wi-Fi Zones. Reportedly, the data allowance can vary between 5GB, 10GB, and 20GB.

Here's how Airtel plans to boost 4G network indoors in Delhi NCR

Also Read

Here's how Airtel plans to boost 4G network indoors in Delhi NCR

The telecom company has quite a few Wi-Fi Zone across India. The company notes that these Zones are free Wi-Fi hotspots that are present in select metro cities across 500 spots. Subscribers with Rs 399 plan or above will be able to avail the assigned data by the company in these Wi-Fi Zones.

How to avail the extra data

In order to avail the assigned data depending upon your Airtel prepaid plan, subscribers will have to be present in the Wi-Fi Zone. They will then be required to connect to the Wi-Fi network through the My Airtel app first. Usually, these networks are assigned with @Free Airtel Wi-Fi name. Once connected, the device will be verified by the telecom operator, and thereafter the allocated data could be accessed.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

Most recently, the telco took away the paid subscription of ‘Hello Tunes’. Now all postpaid and prepaid Airtel mobile subscribers can get unlimited Hello Tunes for free. These can be set through Wynk Music app. The company says that all the 40 million songs on Wynk Music’s library is now available as ‘Hello Tunes.’ The operator will also not charge any monthly subscription fee. Notably, this benefit will be available to all Airtel users on prepaid bundles or postpaid plans of Rs 129 and above.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 25, 2019 12:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta
thumb-img
News
Telecom subscriber base grows to over 1,183 million

Editor's Pick

Fortnite Season 10: Older generation GPUs to lose support
Gaming
Fortnite Season 10: Older generation GPUs to lose support
Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India

News

Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow

News

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow

How to get free 20GB data from Airtel

News

How to get free 20GB data from Airtel

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

News

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow

How to get free 20GB data from Airtel

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to get free 20GB data from Airtel

News

How to get free 20GB data from Airtel
Telecom subscriber base grows to over 1,183 million

News

Telecom subscriber base grows to over 1,183 million
Airtel users can now set Hello Tunes for free: Here's how

News

Airtel users can now set Hello Tunes for free: Here's how
Bharti Airtel starts 4G services in Lakshadweep Islands

News

Bharti Airtel starts 4G services in Lakshadweep Islands
Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo 26 जून को पहली बार दिखाएगी अंडर डिस्प्ले कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

PUBG Mobile Tips & Tricks: Military Base में महारत हासिल करने की ये हैं 5 बेस्ट टिप्स और ट्रिक्स

'बच्चों में तनाव, चिंता और अकेलेपन के बीज बो रहा है Smartphone'

Google Play Store पर मौजूद हैं 2000 से ज्यादा खतरनाक और फर्जी ऐप्स, इनमें से कई आप भी करते हैं यूज

डॉक्टर ने एप्पल वॉच से दिल के रोग का पता लगा एक इंसान की जान बचाई

News

Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India
News
Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India
Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow

News

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow
How to get free 20GB data from Airtel

News

How to get free 20GB data from Airtel
WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

News

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features
OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta

News

OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta