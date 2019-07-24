Airtel offering up to 33GB data benefit to Rs 399 prepaid plan users

Airtel has started seeing bright days in India’s telecom market after a long time. The operator has seen a jump in its average revenue per user and recently saw highest amount of data consumption on its network. While it is growing, Airtel has also conceded its second position to Reliance Jio in terms of subscriber base. Now, in order to stay competitive, the operator is silently offering free data benefit to its users in the country.

Airtel 33GB data benefit: How to claim

With Airtel Thanks, the updated version of My Airtel app, the incumbent player is offering a special benefit to its Rs 399 prepaid plan users. The Rs 399 prepaid plan is the most generic tariff plan from the operator for its prepaid customers. It comes with data benefit of 1GB per day and offers unlimited calling benefits. Airtel subscribers also get validity of 84 days and 100 SMS per day. The plan is already considered to be one of Airtel’s most popular package among its prepaid subscribers.

If an Airtel subscriber buys this Rs 399 prepaid plan from the new app then they have additional benefit in store for them. According to India Today, the data benefit varies from one person to another. For instance, a person might be entitled for as much as 33GB of data with the Rs 399 plan. The Rs 33GB data will be added to the total data benefit available to the user. With Rs 399, Airtel users get total data benefit of 84GB in the form of 1GB per day.

If you exhaust the 1GB data during the day then you can continue to using additional data available as part of this offer. The report notes that some have received as little as 400MB of data as part of this offer. The offer shows how Airtel is trying hard to retain its subscribers as competition reaches a stable point in the Indian telecom market. Reliance Jio has offered such schemes in the past while Vodafone also offers such plans at times.