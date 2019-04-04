Airtel offers 1000GB additional data to broadband users: Here is how to claim

Airtel is offering bonus data up to 1000GB or nearly 1TB with a validity of six months to its broadband subscribers. The second largest telecom operator in the country already offers perks like free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription to its broadband users and with the additional data offer, the company is trying to ensure that customers do not switch camps when Reliance JioGigaFiber becomes commercially available in India. Ahead of its launch, some speed tests have shown that JioGigaFiber offers the fastest download speed in the country and this alone could force broadband users to switch to Jio’s offering this year.

The new 1000GB additional data from Airtel is valid for a period of six months and can be used on top of data benefit offered with your existing broadband plan. The offer was initially valid only till March 31, 2019, but the company has expanded the benefit further without any expiry date. So, if you buy Airtel V-Fiber broadband plans then you will be eligible for additional data benefit of 1000GB. To note, Airtel’s V-Fiber plans start at Rs 399 in some cities, and goes as high as Rs 2,199, where customers get 300Mbps data speed.

Airtel Broadband Plan: 1000GB additional data offer

Airtel’s broadband plan starts at Rs 499 in New Delhi whereas the plans start at Rs 699 in Mumbai. It needs to be noted that Rs 499 in Delhi or Rs 699 plan in Mumbai do not come with that additional 1000GB free data offer. In Mumbai, the Rs 849 plan with up to 40Mbps data speed and 95GB data offers additional 1000GB bonus data valid for six months. The additional data offers is also applicable on Rs 1,099, Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,199 broadband plans in the city.

In Delhi, Airtel offers 500GB bonus data valid for six months with the Rs 799 broadband plan. Those subscribing to Rs 999, Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,999 broadband plans will be eligible for bonus data of 1000GB valid for six months. Airtel offers data roll over, free subscription to Netflix and Amazon Prime only with plans priced at Rs 999, Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,999 in Delhi.