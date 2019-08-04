Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom player, is the only one that is keeping up with Reliance Jio. To make sure it can compete with the rest it offered free Netflix access to select postpaid and broadband users last year. The Sunil Mittal-led company offered free Netflix access to its postpaid broadband subscribers with different plans in the past. Now, the telecom operator is offering quite a few benefits bundled with its Airtel V-Fiber broadband plans.

Bharti Airtel’s Thanks benefits are some special offers from the telecom operators for its broadband customers. But it is not available to those customers with plans lower than Rs 1,099. The Airtel Thanks benefits offers Airtel broadband subscribers one year free Amazon Prime membership, 3-months of Netflix subscription, ZEE5 Premium and Airtel TV Premium, TelecomTalk reports. This means that the Rs 1,099, Rs 1,599 and Rs 1,999 plan subscribers will be able to avail these benefits.

The leading telecom players, who kept challenging each other, by offering discounted tariff plans and more data than ever before, are shifting their focus towards content. Vodafone was the first to bite the bullet by offering free Netflix subscription for a year with select Red plans. Now, Bharti Airtel is following suit to offer free access to Netflix for a period of three months. This can be seen as a smart move from the telco to attract new kind of audience, especially young users who stream a lot of video content.

How to avail Netflix access via MyAirtel app

1. Open the MyAirtel app, and tap on the Airtel Thanks banner on the homepage.

2. Inside Airtel Thanks banner, you will see Netflix gift worth Rs 1,500 under ‘Your Benefits’ scheme. Tap on ‘Claim’ button next to the mentioned offer to get free three month Netflix.

3. Once you click on claim, you will be able to login to your Netflix account or create a new account. If you already have an account on the streaming service, simply enter your existing login ID and password and hit proceed.

4. New users will be directly enrolled for three months while existing users will get Rs 1,500 as credit in their Netflix account. This amount will be deducted over a period of three months.

Once you follow these steps, you will be able to access the free Netflix access to the basic plan for three months. The free enrolment does not ask for credit card or other payment information to get the service. However, subscribers must note that they are only getting access on one screen, and will only be able to stream in Standard Definition and not High definition.