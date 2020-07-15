Airtel partners with Verizon to bring BlueJeans to India

Airtel has entered the video conferencing platform space in India this week. But instead of launching a new product, the telecom operator has joined hands with Verizon for its BlueJeans platform. This is the same company that Verizon bought for $500 million earlier this year. Also Read - Zoom releases statement after JioMeet trolled for similarities

Airtel BlueJeans will be competing with JioMeet, Zoom and Google Meet among others in India. But unlike the others mentioned here, Airtel is purely targeting the BlueJeans as an enterprise product. It will be available for free over the first three months of signing up for the service. Airtel also confirmed that post the free period, users will be charged.

Airtel said all the data will be stored on servers in the country and content will be locally hosted as well. BlueJeans supports 50,000 participants for a single meeting, which is larger than any available platform.

It works across multiple form factors which include desktop and mobile. BlueJeans supports video, audio, and content that are secured using AES-256 GCM encryption. But more importantly, signing up to join meetings on BlueJeans follows a two-step authentication process.

Airtel rubbishes Amazon stake media reports

The operator clarified news of a possible investment of $2 billion in telecom company by e-commerce giant Amazon. Airtel confirmed that no stake equity proposal was being regarded at this stage. It further added the company is regularly working with all digital and OTT companies. deliver their products, content, and services to their consumers.

The company said it is concerned with published media reports despite timely clarifications. Such inference-based reporting may have an undue impact on share prices and, as a result, tarnish the reputation of companies. After news of the deal between Amazon and Airtel surfaced, Airtel’s share prices saw a rise of six percent.

Apart from this, an Amazon India spokesperson said that the company does not react to speculation about what it will do now or in the future. Amazon’s stake in Airtel made the headlines at a time when Indian telecom companies are on the radar of global investors and technology giants.